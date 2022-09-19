Electric Power Steering Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 38.10 Billion by 2026, Globally, at 7.22% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

High demand for well-equipped automobiles is being fueled by an expanding global population and rising per capita income. The global electric power steering market is thus expanding quickly.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Electric Power Steering Market" By Type(R-EPS, P-EPS, C-EPS), By Component(Sensor, Steering Column, Steering Motor and Other), By Electronic Motor Type(Brushless DC Motors and Brushed DC Motors), By Mechanism(Rigid EPS and Collapsible EPS), By Vehicle Type(Commercial Vehicles and Passenger Cars), and By Geography.

According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the Electric Power Steering Market size was valued at USD 22.05 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 38.10 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.22% from 2019 to 2026.

Global Electric Power Steering Market Overview

While hydraulic power steering utilizes a pump that is built into an oil tank, electric power steering (EPS) uses an electric motor to turn the steering wheel. The constant strain placed on the car's engine by the hydraulic power steering pump has an impact on both fuel efficiency and vehicle performance. Power steering systems supply the torque needed to turn the steering wheel and move the car.

The pump, fluid, hoses, pulley, and drive belt are among the HPS components that are removed while using electric power steering. As a result, compared to hydraulic systems, electric steering systems are lighter and more compact. With the aid of a control unit, electric motor, and sensors like a torque sensor, electric power steering is operated. When the driver moves the steering wheel, the electric motor, which is powered by batteries, helps the steering motion.

High demand for well-equipped automobiles is being fueled by an expanding global population and rising per capita income. The global electric power steering market is thus expanding quickly. Additionally, there is growing pressure on automakers worldwide to use technological advancements that adhere to energy economy rules, which is predicted to drive up demand for global electric power steering throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the market is expanding due to the ongoing expansion of the automobile industry in quickly rising economies like Asia and Latin America.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Delphi, Federal-Mogul, GKN, Hyundai Mobis, Jtekt, Mitsubishi Electric, Nexteer, NSK, Robert Bosch, Showa Corporation, Thyssenkrupp, and ZF.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Electric Power Steering Market On the basis of Type, Component, Electric Motor Type, Mechanism, Vehicle Type, and Geography.

Electric Power Steering Market, by Type

R-EPS



P-EPS



C-EPS

Electric Power Steering Market, by Component

Sensor



Steering Column



Steering Motor



Other

Electric Power Steering Market, by Electric Motor Type

Brushless DC Motors



Brushed DC Motors

Electric Power Steering Market, by Mechanism

Rigid EPS



Collapsible EPS

Electric Power Steering Market, by Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicles



Passenger Cars

Electric Power Steering Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

