Electric Powertrain Market Expected to Grow at 191.4 Billion in Revenue by 2027 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Electric Powertrain Market is projected to reach US$ 191.4 Billion by 2027 from an estimated US$ 62.9 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.9%. All major players such as Bosch (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Magna (Canada), Continental AG (Germany), and Hitachi (Japan) are moving toward electro mobility by showcasing their developments and business strategies in the electric powertrain market.

Top Companies profiled in the Electric Powertrain Market:

Bosch (Germany)

Mitsubishi Electric ( Japan )

) Magna (Canada)

Continental (Germany)

Hitachi ( Japan )

"On-board charger segment is witnessing the highest CAGR in the HEV/PHEV powertrain market"

PHEVs use an on-board charger to recharge their battery. The increase in PHEV sales will drive the on-board charger market. In the US, various government incentives such as exemptions from sales taxes, tax credits, and rebates are driving the PHEV market. The presence of various PHEV models offered by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Porsche, Kia, and Hyundai is also driving the HEV/PHEV electric powertrain market. In China, the PHEV market is dominated by SAIC and BYD.

"BEV is expected to remain the segment in the electric powertrain market, by vehicle type"

BEV sales are increasing at a rapid rate because of various government measures. The incentives on purchase of BEVs are higher than any other type of electric vehicle. Growing charging infrastructure and better performance of BEVs over PHEVs are driving the BEV powertrain market. Stringent emission standards for vehicles and developments in electric powertrain products such as in Lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and power distribution modules are also driving the BEV powertrain market.

"Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period"

The Asia Pacific electric powertrain market is estimated to be the fastest market. In Asia Pacific, China and India are estimated to be experiencing the highest CAGRs. In China, the government is providing subsidies to promote electric vehicles and cut down on pollution levels. The rise of electric vehicles for ride sharing has increased their adoption in China. In India, BS VI is set to be rolled out by 2020, pushing the automakers to come up with new electrified powertrain technologies.

Breakdown of primary participants' profile:

By Company Type: Tier I - 35%, Tier II - 35%, and OEM - 30%

By Designation: C Level - 40%, D Level - 35%, and Others - 25%

By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 20%, and Asia Pacific - 30%, Rest of the World – 10%

