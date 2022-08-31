Electric, Propane and Natural Gas Vehicles Glide in to Valdosta and Savannah for Annual Georgia Clean Energy Roadshow

VALDOSTA and SAVANNAH, Ga., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12th annual Clean Energy Roadshow educational series, hosted by PSC Vice Chairman Tim Echols , and produced by Event Energy Partners together with Clean Cities Georgia , continues its four- city showcase of fleet vehicles on September 13th in Valdosta at Rainwater Conference Center (1 Meeting Place, Valdosta GA 31601)and then concludes at HBCU, Savannah State University on September 14th inside the Student Union (3219 College St, Savannah, GA 31404).

Nikola EV Semi-Truck and Ford F150 Lightning EV among the alternative fuel vehicles displayed at the Clean Energy Roadshow events in Valdosta and Savanna Georgia this September. Electric Propane and Natural Gas Vehicles showcased at Clean Energy Roadshow in Valdosta and Savannah Lunch and Learn events on 9/13 and 9/14/22

The "ride and show" events are open to commercial and municipal fleet professionals and planning organizations and feature the latest technology compressed-renewable natural gas, electric and propane autogas vehicles, paired with a Lunch and Learn seminar with utilities, OEMs and Clean Cities Georgia. Events are free, but registration is required at www.CleanEnergyRoadshow.com

The Roadshow, now in its 12th year, gives attendees the opportunity to experience the largest array of commercially available alternative fuel vehicles in the state of Georgia and learn about the local economic benefits of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Speakers from GDOT and EPA Region 4 will focus on opportunities for local governments, commercial enterprise and rural and underserved communities to access these funds.

Headline sponsors include KIA , Wade Ford featuring the ground-breaking, F-150 Lightning , Blue Bird , Georgia Power Electric Transportation , Atlanta Gas Light, Gas Authority , Peach State Truck Centers , Alliance AutoGas, Marlin Gas Services and the Propane Education and Research Council.

The Blue-Bird EV School bus the Blue Bird Vision™ Propane bus and the Thomas Built Jouley™ EV School bus will be rolled out for local school superintendents and pupil transportation directors. Additional vehicles on display include the 2022 KIA EV6 All-Electric Crossover with up to 232 miles of range, Ford Mustang Mach-E (0 - 60MPH in 3.5 seconds), Ford F150 with Ingevity Adsorbed Natural Gas System , Westport Wing Power CNG F150 & Chevy 2500, 2022 Ford F-150® Lightning™ Electric, Ford F350 Super Duty Propane truck, and the DANNAR Mobile Power Station . Savannah guests will also get an up-close look at the XOS EV Step Van and the Nikola Tre BEV Electric Semi.

The Roadshow is the longest running mobile educational series and best opportunity to engage with project funding partners for Make Ready Fleet and Resiliency planning. For more information, visit www.CleanEnergyRoadshow.com

