Electric Propulsion Satellite Market size is to grow by USD 15.71 billion from 2021 to 2026|Accion Systems Inc., Ad Astra Rocket Co., Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric propulsion satellite market size is estimated to grow by USD 15.71 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 16.28% according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Accion Systems Inc., Ad Astra Rocket Co., Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., Airbus SE, Busek Co. Inc., INVAP S.E., Northrop Grumman Corp., OHB System AG, Safran SA, Sitael S.p.A., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Propulsion Satellite Market 2022-2026

Electric Propulsion Satellite Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Accion Systems Inc., Ad Astra Rocket Co., Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., Airbus SE, Busek Co. Inc., INVAP S.E., Northrop Grumman Corp., OHB System AG, Safran SA, Sitael S.p.A., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Type (Hybrid and All-electric) and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Electric propulsion satellite market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Key Electric Propulsion Satellite Market Driver- The growing preference for the hosted payload is one of the major factors notably driving the market growth. The government or defense agency adopts a hosted payload approach by attaching a small module to a commercial satellite. This module operates independently and is exclusively dedicated to the requirements of the government or defense agencies. However, it shares the same power supply and transponders as the commercial modules. This approach is favored by government agencies to achieve cost efficiencies and eliminate the need for a separate dedicated satellite. Additionally, it mitigates the risks associated with launch delays, inadequate funding, and operational failures. These factors drive the growing preference for hosted payloads and contribute to the growth of the electric propulsion satellite market in the forecast period.

Key Electric Propulsion Satellite Market Trend- The introduction of lightweight amplifiers is an emerging trend shaping market growth. Power amplifiers are one of the building blocks of a wide spectrum of applications, which necessitate high-frequency signal transmission. The replacement of gallium arsenide with an alternative material in power amplifiers is a major trend. This alternative material can be easily integrated into the silicon-based circuitry of electronic applications. By designing a CMOS-based amplifier, which is fabricated from complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) chips, a more practical and cost-effective option can be achieved. Since silicon is less expensive than gallium arsenide and has a longer lifespan, this replacement will drive the growth of the electric propulsion satellite market in the forecast period.

Key Electric Propulsion Satellite Market Challenge- Design and manufacturing constraints is a significant factor hindering market growth. The design and manufacturing of miniaturized satellites pose challenges in terms of size and weight reduction while maintaining high performance and reliability. With the increasing demand for nano and microsatellites in military and commercial sectors, these satellites need to meet high-reliability standards and have longer mission life for various applications. However, achieving highly reliable and high-capacity systems within the design constraints of miniaturized satellites is challenging due to limited mass and power resources. Therefore, there is a need for significant advancements in miniaturized electronics and components to meet future requirements. These challenges may hinder the growth of the electric propulsion satellite market during the forecast period.

The electric propulsion satellite market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this electric propulsion satellite market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric propulsion satellite market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the electric propulsion satellite market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electric propulsion satellite market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric propulsion satellite market vendors

The satellite propulsion system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.72% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 12,320.9 million. report extensively covers market segmentation by type (chemical propulsion, hybrid propulsion, and all-electric propulsion), application (MEO satellite, GEO satellite, and LEO satellite), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The emergence of low-cost satellites is notably driving market growth.

The hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,133.1 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (commercial and leisure), end-user (tugboats, offshore support vehicles, ferries, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The stringent emission regulations are one of the key drivers supporting the hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market growth.

Electric Propulsion Satellite Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.28% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 15.71 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.52 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accion Systems Inc., Ad Astra Rocket Co., Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., Airbus SE, Busek Co. Inc., INVAP S.E., Northrop Grumman Corp., OHB System AG, Safran SA, Sitael S.p.A., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

