Electric Propulsion Satellite Market Size to Grow by USD 15.71 Bn, Accion Systems Inc. and Ad Astra Rocket Co. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric propulsion satellite market size is expected to grow by USD 15.71 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.28% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing preference for the hosted payload is driving the electric propulsion satellite market growth. However, factors such as design and manufacturing constraints may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Propulsion Satellite Market 2022-2026

Electric Propulsion Satellite Market 2022-2026: Scope

The electric propulsion satellite market report covers the following areas:

Electric Propulsion Satellite Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electric propulsion satellite market. Ad Astra Rocket Co., Accion Systems Inc., Airbus SE, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., INVAP S.E., Busek Co. Inc., OHB System AG, Northrop Grumman Corp., Sitael S.p.A., Safran SA, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Accion Systems Inc. - The company offers electric propulsion satellites that have a thrust-to-power ratio of less than 1U and devote more space and power for critical payloads.

Ad Astra Rocket Co. - The company offers electric propulsion satellites that are equipped with the VASIMR engine, which has a high-power electric rocket engine suited for a wide range of missions, from economically sustainable logistics operations in cislunar space to high-speed transport in deep space.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. - The company offers electric propulsion satellites that deliver five 12.5-kilowatt Hall thruster subsystems, including thrusters, PPUs, and xenon flow controllers.

Airbus SE - The company offers an electric propulsion satellite that combines 13 kW of payload power with a launch mass of only 3,550 kg.

Busek Co. Inc. - The company offers electric propulsion satellites that have an ultra-precision, highly throttleable electric propulsion with an integrated propellant delivery system.

Electric Propulsion Satellite Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Hybrid



All-electric

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Electric Propulsion Satellite Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising demand for miniaturized satellites for feeding information about rainfall patterns, fertile land, and water distribution to farmers. China, India, and Japan are the key countries for the electric propulsion satellite market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Electric Propulsion Satellite Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information about the factors that will assist electric propulsion satellite market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the electric propulsion satellite market and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric propulsion satellite market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the electric propulsion satellite market

Electric Propulsion Satellite Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.28% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.71 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 13.52 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accion Systems Inc., Ad Astra Rocket Co., Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., Airbus SE, Busek Co. Inc., INVAP S.E., Northrop Grumman Corp., OHB System AG, Safran SA, Sitael S.p.A., Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

