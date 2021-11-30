Electric Propulsion Satellite Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.95% by 2025| Growing Preference for Hosted Payload to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

The electric propulsion satellite market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as emphasizing offering futuristic solutions for both orbital injection and station-keeping processes to gain a competitive advantage.

Electric Propulsion Satellite Market: Drivers

Cost-effective solutions to drive growth

Hosted payload or module shares the same power supply and transponders that the commercial modules use. Hosted payloads reduce the risk of inadequate funding, launch delays, and operational failures. In the last five years, there were many contracts awarded to various organizations by governments and defense organizations in support of hosted payload approach with a prime focus on minimizing the cost burden and enhancing efficiency.

Electric Propulsion Satellite Market: Challenges

Design and manufacturing Constraints to impede growth

Each satellite's development and manufacturing has its own set of challenges as it has to withstand exposure to harsh space environments and launch events. The design and manufacturing of small or miniaturized satellites face further peculiar challenges because of their requirement for weight and size reduction while providing a high level of performance and reliability. For example, the antennas for miniaturized satellites have to be small to fit into the satellite system, which, however, diminishes the signal strength. Many of the existing miniaturized satellites used for science missions and technology demonstrations are developed for short mission life and use commercial off-the-shelf electronics to keep the cost down.

Electric Propulsion Satellite Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the electric propulsion satellite market by Type (hybrid and all-electric) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

41% of the electric propulsion satellite market growth will originate from APAC. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for electric propulsion satellites in the region. Factors such as the considerable investments in enhancing their technological capabilities in both conventional and miniaturized satellites are accelerating the electric propulsion satellite market growth in APAC.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Electric Propulsion Satellite Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 14.95% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 12.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.88 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Russian Federation, India, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accion Systems Inc., Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., Airbus SE, Lockheed Martin Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., OHB SE, Safran SA, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

