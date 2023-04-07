Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Global Market to 2030: Tough Operating Environments Drive Demand for High Quality Line Pipes

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes estimated at 67.6 Million Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 107.2 Million Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Mechanical Steel Tubing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach 27.7 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Line Pipes segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 5.8 Million Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at 5.8 Million Tons in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 35.2 Million Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 139 Featured) -

Al Jazeera Steel Products Company SAOG

APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL)

Arabian Pipes Company

ArcelorMittal SA

ChelPipe

Choo Bee Metal Industries Berhad

EVRAZ North America

JFE Steel Corporation

Maharashtra Seamless Limited

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

PAO TMK

PT Bakrie Pipe Industries

Salzgitter Mannesmann Line Pipe GmbH

Surya Roshni Ltd.

Tata Steel Europe

Techint Group SpA

Ternium S.A.

Tenaris S.A.

United States Steel Corporation

United Metallurgical Company /OMK

Welspun Corp Ltd.

Wheatland Tube Company

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 : A Year of Disruption & Transformation

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

Russia Ukraine Conflict, China Lockdowns Again Threaten to Disrupt Global Supply Chains

ERW Pipes and Tubes Market Gains Momentum After a Tough Phase

OCTG Pipes Demand in Sync with Oil and Gas Industry Fortunes

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2023

Global Petroleum and Other Liquids Consumption and Production Trends: 2020-2023

Backed by Inflated Oil Prices, Global Capital Expenditure on Upward Trajectory

Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

Implications of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Oil & Gas Industry

Europe to Focus on Diverse Supply Routes & Renewable Energy

Global E&P CAPEX: 2015-2022

Global Oil Production (In Million Barrels Per Day) for Years 2018 through 2022

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes and Tubes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Pipes & Tubes: An Introduction

Production of ERW Pipes

Types of ERW Welding Processes

Applications/Uses of ERW Pipes

Classification of ERW Pipes

Outlook

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Rig Count and Drilling Activity Drives Consumption for OCTG Pipes

Global Average Rig Count: 2015-20221

World Average Rig Count by Region: Jan- March 2022

World Average Rig Count by Region: 2021

Global Rig Count by Region (2020: Percentage Share Breakdown of Average Rig Count

Unconventional Oil & Gas Resources Trigger Demand for High Grade OCTG Products

Deep Water Drilling Offer New Growth Opportunities

Growth in Natural Pipeline Projects to Drive the Demand for Line Pipes

Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Metre (BCM)) for Years 2018 Through 2022

Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Natural Gas Imports to Europe

Tough Operating Environments Drive Demand for High Quality Line Pipes

Shale Plays Drive Demand for High Strength Pipes

Technically Recoverable Shale Gas Resource (in tcf) by Country

Aging Pipelines Drive Replacement Demand

Improvement in Manufacturing Sector Boosts Prospects

Global PMI Index Points: Jan 2019 to Jan 2022

to Mechanical Tubing Market Prospects

Automotive Industry: Another Important End-Use market for ERW Tubes

Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020

Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Industry to drive Demand

Global Automobile Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2011 - 2021

Outlook for 2022 Remains Positive

Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes, a Downside Risk Aggravating Market Nervousness

Other Challenges Cause Revision to Outlook

Key Factors That Are Likely to Influence Recovery in New Car Sales in 2022

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Surge in Number of High Rise Buildings Boost Prospects for Structural Steel Pipes

Completions of 200-Meter-Plus Buildings: 2010-2021

Structural Steel Tubes Market as Percentage of Steel Consumption (2020)

Faster Acceleration in E-Commerce Induced by the Pandemic and Warehouse Construction to Drive Demand

Global e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Rise in Modular Building to Drive HSS

Pre-Fabrication and Modularization Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Usage by Construction Application

Pressure Application to Drive Demand for Pressure Tubings

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nm6zdi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets