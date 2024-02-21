Electric Rice Cooker Market Projected to Reach $4.0 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Popularity of Asian Cuisine and Healthy Eating Trends

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Rice Cooker Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study on the Electric Rice Cooker market illuminates a promising future for the global sector with an anticipated surge to a $4.0 billion valuation by the year 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024. The market's propulsion can be accredited to a heightening preference for nutritious, home-cooked meals, an escalation in the popularity of Asian cuisines globally, coupled with an increase in the working population.

In an elaborate segmentation, the electric rice cooker market analysis extends across product types—including standard, multifunctional, and induction cookers—application categories, with considerations for household and commercial usage, and a detailed geographical dissection emphasizing trends in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions. This granular approach yields a comprehensive landscape of the current market dynamics and projected trajectories.

Electric Rice Cooker Industry Dynamics At A Glance



The extensive study underscores the standard rice cooker segment as persistently dominant, attributed to its ease of use, affordability, and low maintenance requirements.

Household applications are forecasted to maintain their lead as the principal segment, reflecting the growing consumer shift towards convenient and quick rice preparation methods.

The Asia Pacific region is set to continue its supremacy in market share driven by the robust demand for rice-based culinary products, burgeoning disposable incomes, and swift urbanization trends.

It is observed that companies active in the electric rice cooker market space are pivoting towards expansion of manufacturing capabilities, substantial R&D investments, and exploring integration openings throughout the industry's value chain. These strategic maneuvers are intended to accommodate burgeoning demands, innovate new product lines, cut production costs, and broaden customer reach.

Strategic Initiatives Underway by Market Contenders

Renowned names in the electric rice cooker sphere such as Panasonic, Toshiba, Zojirushi, Cusinart, Bajaj Electricals, Philips, Tiger, Sunbeam Products, and Aroma Housewares, are at the forefront of the competitive landscape. These industry giants are championing new developments, setting the pace for technological innovations, whilst engaging in strategic moves to enhance their market influence and meet consumer expectations.

Emerging Market Trends and Analytics



Amongst the emerging trends, multifunctional electric rice cookers are gaining traction due to their enhanced capabilities and features catering to diverse cooking needs. The shift towards smarter, connected, and user-friendly appliances that can intersect seamlessly with modern lifestyles is likely to shape consumer buying patterns within the market.

The comprehensive report encompasses a myriad of pivotal inquiries, from high-growth opportunities and segmental analysis to competitive threats and factor risks impacting the market. Furthermore, it evaluates the impact of mergers and acquisitions that have transpired over the past five years and their influence on the industry dynamics.

In-depth market insights underscored within the latest analysis provide a vital resource for understanding the trajectory of the electric rice cooker industry, facilitating informed decision-making for stakeholders, investors, and industry participants seeking to consolidate their presence and capitalize on emerging growth prospects.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Electric Rice Cooker Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Electric Rice Cooker Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Electric Rice Cooker Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Standard

3.3.2: Multifunctional

3.3.3: Induction

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Electric Rice Cooker Market by Application

3.4.1: Household

3.4.2: Commercial

3.4.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Electric Rice Cooker Market by Region

4.2: North American Electric Rice Cooker Market

4.2.2: North American Electric Rice Cooker Market by Application: Household, Commercial, and Others

4.3: European Electric Rice Cooker Market

4.3.1: European Electric Rice Cooker Market by Product Type: Standard, Multifunctional, Induction, and Others

4.3.2: European Electric Rice Cooker Market by Application: Household, Commercial, and Others

4.4: APAC Electric Rice Cooker Market

4.4.1: APAC Electric Rice Cooker Market by Product Type: Standard, Multifunctional, Induction, and Others

4.4.2: APAC Electric Rice Cooker Market by Application: Household, Commercial, and Others

4.5: ROW Electric Rice Cooker Market

4.5.1: ROW Electric Rice Cooker Market by Product Type: Standard, Multifunctional, Induction, and Others

4.5.2: ROW Electric Rice Cooker Market by Application: Household, Commercial, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electric Rice Cooker Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electric Rice Cooker Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electric Rice Cooker Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Electric Rice Cooker Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Electric Rice Cooker Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Electric Rice Cooker Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Panasonic

7.2: Toshiba

7.3: Zojirushi

7.4: Cusinart

7.5: Bajaj Electricals

7.6: Philips

7.7: Tiger

7.8: Cusinart

7.9: Sunbeam Products

7.10: Aroma Housewares

