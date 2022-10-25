Electric Scissor Lift Market Size to Grow by USD 581.38 Mn, Competitive Environment Expected to Intensify - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric scissor lift market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technology, quality, price, and product features to compete in the market. Global players are expanding their presence in the market. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify, with the rise in the demand for electric scissor lifts. Moreover, there is high rivalry among vendors. Therefore, vendors are opting for various pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. High product differentiation further intensifies the competition in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Scissor Lift Market 2022-2026

The electric scissor lift market size is expected to grow by USD 581.38 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Electric Scissor Lift Market 2022-2026: Scope

The electric scissor lift market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Electric Scissor Lift Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The growth of the global construction industry is driving the electric scissor lift market's growth. The infrastructure in developed economies such as the US and the UK is aging. The construction market in these countries is driven by factors such as maintenance and renovation operations, as well as a shift to sustainable building development and retrofitting practices. The growth of the global economy is also supporting the growth of the global construction industry. Hence, the growing demand for construction is fueling the demand for electric scissor lifts worldwide.

The dangers associated with electric scissor lifts are challenging the electric scissor lift market growth. Scissor lifts have various risks, such as falling, electrocution, collapsing, and tip-overs. Falling from heights is the most common cause of fatalities. It can occur due to operator negligence, carelessness, and improper use of safety restraints. Such risks may hamper the adoption of these lifts during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Now to find detailed information about market dynamics

Electric Scissor Lift Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Construction: The construction segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Electric scissor lifts are used for dynamic construction projects, which is driving the growth of this segment.



Commercial



Manufacturing



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Electric Scissor Lift Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Columbus McKinnon Corp., Galmon Pte Ltd, Holland Lift International B.V., Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd., Linamar Corp., Manitou BF SA, MEC Aerial Work Platforms, Oshkosh Corp., SANY Group, Snorkel International LLC, Solem SAS, Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., Toyota Motor Corp, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co. Ltd., and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. View a PDF Sample Report

Electric Scissor Lift Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric scissor lift market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric scissor lift market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric scissor lift market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric scissor lift market vendors

Related Reports

Electric Scissor Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The advent of portable electric scissors will fuel the global electric scissor market growth. These types of scissors can be easily carried from one place to another. Portable electric scissors are used without being plugged into a power source.

Rough Terrain Lift Truck (RTLT) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Increasing focus on AGVs is a trend in the market. Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are gaining popularity. They minimize the hassle associated with adjusting physical barriers.

Electric Scissor Lift Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 581.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Columbus McKinnon Corp., Galmon Pte Ltd, Holland Lift International B.V., Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd., Linamar Corp., Manitou BF SA, MEC Aerial Work Platforms, Oshkosh Corp., SANY Group, Snorkel International LLC, Solem SAS, Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., Toyota Motor Corp, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Dingli Machinery Co. Ltd., and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Columbus McKinnon Corp.

Exhibit 97: Columbus McKinnon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Columbus McKinnon Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Columbus McKinnon Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Columbus McKinnon Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Galmon Pte Ltd

Exhibit 101: Galmon Pte Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 102: Galmon Pte Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Galmon Pte Ltd - Key offerings

10.5 Linamar Corp.

Exhibit 104: Linamar Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Linamar Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Linamar Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Linamar Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 MEC Aerial Work Platforms

Exhibit 108: MEC Aerial Work Platforms - Overview



Exhibit 109: MEC Aerial Work Platforms - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: MEC Aerial Work Platforms - Key offerings

10.7 Oshkosh Corp.

Exhibit 111: Oshkosh Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Oshkosh Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Oshkosh Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Oshkosh Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Solem SAS

Exhibit 115: Solem SAS - Overview



Exhibit 116: Solem SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Solem SAS - Key offerings

10.9 Tadano Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Tadano Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Tadano Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Tadano Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Tadano Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Terex Corp.

Exhibit 122: Terex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Terex Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Terex Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Terex Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Toyota Motor Corp

Exhibit 126: Toyota Motor Corp - Overview



Exhibit 127: Toyota Motor Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Toyota Motor Corp - Key news



Exhibit 129: Toyota Motor Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Toyota Motor Corp - Segment focus

10.12 Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio