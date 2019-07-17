Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market, 2027 - Established Players Yet to Enter the Market

DUBLIN, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market by Vehicle Type (E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle), Battery Type (Sealed Lead Acid & Li-Ion), Distance Covered, Voltage (36V, 48V, 60V & 72V), Technology (Plug-in & Battery) Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market is Estimated to Grow from 684 Thousand Units in 2019 to Reach 7,919 Thousand by 2027, at a CAGR of 35.8%

Demand for electric two-wheelers and subsidies provided by governments are significant factors for the growth of the electric scooter and motorcycle market globally

Increased emphasis on reduction in carbon emissions is expected to boost the market. However, the lack of charging infrastructure and performance constraints can create a hurdle for the growth of it.

Demand for high-performance e-motorcycles and advancements in battery technologies are likely to propel the growth of e-motorcycles during the forecast period

The e-motorcycle segment is the fastest-growing market. Earlier, manufacturers were focusing on developing e-scooters/mopeds as they have a design more suitable to incorporate an electric propulsion system. However, e-scooters/mopeds have range and performance constraints; also, they serve the limited purpose of short-distance commuting only. With e-motorcycles, users could serve different purposes such as cruising, racing, off-roading, and commuting, which would increase the demand for e-motorcycles in the future.

The European market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period

The European market is expected to witness the fastest growth, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. The electric scooter and motorcycle industry in the region is inclined towards innovation, technology, and development of advanced charging infrastructure. The increasing demand for reducing carbon emissions and developing more advanced and fast-charging stations is expected to propel the growth. Energica Motor Company, KTM, Piaggio, GOVECS, and BMW are some of the key players in the European electric two-wheeler industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market, followed by Europe. The increasing concerns over carbon emissions from existing conventional ICE two-wheelers and demand for energy-efficient commuting have led the authorities to have favorable initiatives and regulations, which have propelled the growth of this market. Asia Pacific is home to many global leaders such as Yadea, Hero Electric, NIU, and Luyuan, which are offering a large portfolio of electric scooters and motorcycles. Thus, the region has high sales volume, especially for the e-scooter/moped segment.

The electric scooter and motorcycle market comprises major manufacturers such as Yadea (China), Hero Electric (India), Vmoto (Australia), Electrotherm (India), and Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd. (China).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market

4.2 Asia Pacific to Lead the Market

4.3 Poland is Expected to Grow at A Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

4.4 Market, By Vehicle Type and Country

4.5 Market, By Vehicle Type

4.6 Market, By Distance Covered

4.7 Market, By Voltage Type

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Low Operating and Maintenance Costs

5.2.1.2 Government Incentives and Subsidies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Charging Infrastructure

5.2.2.2 Lack of Power Output and Limited Range

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Government Bodies Backing Electric Two-Wheelers

5.2.3.2 Established Players Yet to Enter the Market

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Design and Performance Standards

5.2.4.2 Initial Investments and High Cost of Electricity

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Analysis

6.3 Battery Swapping in Electric Scooters

6.4 Iot in Electric Two-Wheelers

6.5 Regenerative Braking

7 Market, By Battery Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research Methodology

7.3 Sealed Lead Acid

7.3.1 Low Cost of Lead Acid Battery is the Major Reason for Its Usage

7.4 Lithium-Ion

7.4.1 Asia Pacific Will Lead the Lithium-Ion Battery Segment Due to Growing Usage of Lithium-Ion Batteries in Modern Electric Two-Wheelers

7.5 Key Primary Insights

8 Market, By Distance Covered

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Below 75 Miles

8.3.1 Asia Pacific is Dominated By Electric Scooters/ Mopeds With Below 75 Miles Range

8.4 75-100 Miles

8.4.1 Improved Battery Performance to Enhance the Range of Electric Two-Wheelers

8.5 Above 100 Miles

8.5.1 Innovation in Technologies Will Boost the Demand

8.6 Key Primary Insights

9 Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Methodology

9.3 E-Scooter/Moped

9.3.1 Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Modes of Commuting to Boost the Market

9.4 E-Motorcycle

9.4.1 Increasing Demand for Performance Electric Two-Wheelers to Drive the Electric Motorcycle Segment

9.5 Key Primary Insights

10 Market, By Voltage Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Research Methodology

10.3 36V

10.3.1 Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Daily Commuting to Boost the Market

10.4 48V

10.4.1 More Practical Usage of 48V Battery Than 36V to Drive the Segment in Future

10.5 60V

10.5.1 Manufacturers Have Recognized the Need for Optimum Performance and Enhanced Range

10.6 72V

10.6.1 Recent Developments in Batteries and Growing Demand for Performance to Change the Scenario in Future

10.7 Key Primary Insights

11 Market, By Technology Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Research Methodology

11.3 Plug-In

11.3.1 Manufacturers Have Started Providing Fast Charging Stations for Plug-In Electric Two-Wheelers

11.4 Battery

11.4.1 Advancements in Battery to Boost the Segment in Future

12 Market, By Region

