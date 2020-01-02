Electric Scooter and Motorcycle Market by Product, by Battery Type, by Voltage, by Technology, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Electric scooter and motorcycle market is projected to reach $13,864.0 million by 2025, the market is predominantly driven by tax concession on eco-friendly vehicles, growing concern for increasing carbon emissions, low maintenance cost of electric two-wheelers, and favorable regulatory environment. Globally, the increasing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions have been a great concern for environmentalists and governments. This concern has led to an increase in the overall growth of electric two-wheeler sales and its adoption worldwide, thus acting as a prime driver for the growth of the market.



On the basis of product, the electric scooter and motorcycle market has been categorized into scooter and motorcycle. In terms of value, electric scooter held larger market share, accounting for more than 95% share in 2017 and is poised to continue dominating the market in the coming years as well. The dominance is backed by high demand for electric scooters and mopeds in Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, specially from female drivers. However, the market for electric motorcycle is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.



Based on battery, the electric scooter and motorcycle market has been categorized into sealed lead acid (SLA) and lithium-ion (Li-ion). Electric scooters equipped with SLA batteries have dominated the market due to their lower price as compared to scooters with Li-ion batteries. However, over the past few years, the global price of Li-ion batteries has witnessed a significant decline. The Li-ion batteries have higher density than SLA batteries, allowing them to be lighter and more efficient for the same energy storage capacity. Also, Li-ion batteries have greater life span (more than 2,000 charge cycles) as compared to SLA batteries (maximum 400 charge cycles). Moreover, Li-ion batteries can be charged faster (1–2 hours) as compared to SLA batteries (7–8 hours). Apart from this, the SLA batteries have higher environmental risks as compared to Li-ion batteries. Owing to these factors, the market for Li-ion powered electric two-wheelers is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period.



Globally, APAC led the electric scooter and motorcycle market during the historical period and the region is expected to continue leading the market in the coming years as well. The growth of the market in APAC is due to rapid urbanization and increase in household incomes, which are attracting consumers to replace their fuel-driven two-wheelers with the electric variant. China, Japan, and India are the major electric two-wheeler markets in APAC. The government subsidies are the major factor for the consumers to buy electric two-wheelers in the developing economies of APAC region, such as China and India.



Solar powered and automated charging stations create a huge opportunity for the growth of the electric scooter and motorcycle market. In a move toward 100% renewable powered society, aggressive actions are being taken up by governments across the world to eliminate the use of fossil fuels from transportation and logistics sector. With little efforts made toward the development and installation of solar powered stations as compared to their other new energy counterparts, the Envision Solar's patented EV ARC leads the market, being the world's only solar powered electric vehicle (EV) charging system. Electric vehicle supply equipment providers have ample opportunities to put forward their arms in the design and development of such charging stations to widen the horizons of EV-based transportation across the world.



The electric scooter and motorcycle market is highly fragmented. New product launches and joint ventures have been the key strategies of the major players to expand their presence in the international market. Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd. is the major player in the market. The company operates in around 50 countries, the most among all the players. The company has also been making acquisitions to bolster its product portfolio and expanding its facilities to meet the rising demand for the electric two-wheelers, both in China and abroad.



The other players in the electric scooter and motorcycle market include GOVECS Group, Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Vmoto Limited, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Energica Motor Company S.p.A., and BMW.



