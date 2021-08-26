Electric Shaver Market to grow over $ 2 Billion during 2021-2025 | Analyzing Opportunities in Personal Products Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The electric shaver market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising interest among men in grooming.

Technavio analyzes the market by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The increased benefits provided by electric shavers are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the electric shaver market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The electric shaver market covers the following areas:

Electric Shaver Market Sizing

Electric Shaver Market Forecast

Electric Shaver Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Andis Co.

Conair Corp.

Havells India Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Panasonic Corp.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Wahl Clipper Corp.

Xiaomi Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

