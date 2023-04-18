Electric Ship Global Market Report 2023: Rise in Adoption of Hybrid and Electric Propulsion to Retrofit Ships Boosts Sector

Apr 18, 2023, 20:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Ship Market by Type (Fully Electric, Hybrid), Ship Type (Commercial, Defense), System, Mode of Operation (Manned, Remotely Operated, Autonomous), End Use (Newbuild & Linefit, Retrofit), Power, Tonnage, Range and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Electric Ship market size is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2022 to USD 14.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.0% from 2022 to 2030.
The increase in global trade operations and passenger traffic are the primary factors driving the growth of the Electric Ship market. Furthermore, the demand for advanced electrical systems onboard marine vessel is boosting the adoption of Electric Ship systems, which reduces harmful emissions and decreases end-user operating and maintenance costs.
The Hybrid Electric segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.
Based on type, the hybrid electric segment is projected to dominate the Electric Ship market during the forecast period. Hybridization of ships is one of the major methods by which vessel operators are trying to reduce emission of vessels. Due to major economies driving the stakeholders of the marine industry to lower emissions and provide sustainable solutions, the adoption of hybrid ships are one of the major steps the industry is adopting to fulfil these needs.
The 50-100 km range is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.
Based on the range, the 50-100 km segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. 50-100 km range ships usually contain all the mid-sized ships, that are mostly used for inland shipping activities. These ships are easy to be converted to hybrid propulsion or replaced with fully electric solutions. Due to these factors, 50-100km range ships are leading the market.
The Retrofit segment is projected to lead the Electric Ship market during the forecast period.
Based on End Use, the retrofit segment will lead the Electric Ship market during the forecast period. The retrofit market currently holds a lower market share in the end-use segment. But in the future with a reduction in retrofitting cost the segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period. Retrofitting will be the leading method for electrifying larger ships that still has a lot of life left.
Europe is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022.
The Electric Ships market has been studied for the regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Europe is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The regions has all the major players like shipbuilders, component manufacturers, and system integrators that are key to the electric ships market. The region is also a frontrunner in adopting a sustainable solution to cut down emissions. These are some of the factors driving the European electric ships market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Implementation of IMO Sulphur 2020 Regulation
- Rise in Adoption of Hybrid and Electric Propulsion to Retrofit Ships
- Increase in Seaborne Trade Across Globe
- Growing Maritime Tourism Industry
- Development of Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Need for Reduction in Carbon Emissions
- Reduction in Overall Operating Costs of Ships
Restraints
- Long Downtime in Retrofitting Ships
- Limited Range and Capacity of Fully Electric Ships
Opportunities
- Potential of High-Powered Batteries
- Potential for Battery Charging Via Renewable Sources of Energy
- Hybrid Propulsion Technology for Large Ships
Challenges
- Inadequate Charging Infrastructure
- High Initial Capital Expenditure
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Electric Ships Market, by Ship Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Commercial
7.2.1 Passenger Vessels
7.2.2 Cargo Vessels
7.2.3 Others
7.3 Defense
8 Electric Ships Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Fully Electric
8.3 Hybrid
9 Electric Ships Market, by End Use
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Newbuild & Line Fit
9.2.1 High Demand for Fully Electric Ferries in Europe
9.3 Retrofit
9.3.1 Increase in Retrofitting to Increase Efficiency and Extend Durability of Vessels
10 Electric Ships Market, by Power
10.1 Introduction
10.2 <_5 />10.3 75-150 Kw
10.4 151-745 Kw
10.5 746-7,560 Kw
10.6 >7,560 Kw
11 Electric Ships Market, by Tonnage
11.1 Introduction
11.2 <_00 />11.3 500-5,000 Dwt
11.4 5,001-15,000 Dwt
11.5 >15,000 Dwt
12 Electric Ships Market, by System
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Energy Storage Systems
12.2.1 <_000 />12.2.2 1,001-5,000 Kw
12.2.3 >5,000 Kw
12.3 Power Conversion
12.4 Power Generation
12.5 Power Distribution
13 Electric Ships Market, by Mode of Operation
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Manned
13.3 Remotely Operated
13.4 Autonomous
14 Electric Ships Market, by Range
14.1 Introduction
14.2 <_0 />14.3 50-100 Km
14.4 100-1,000 Km
14.5 >1,000 Km
15 Regional Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
17 Company Profiles
18 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Anglo Belgian Corporation (ABC) NV
- Bae Systems
- Borgwarner
- Corvus Energy
- Echandia Marine Ab
- Eco Marine Power Co. Ltd.
- EST Floattech
- Fjellstrand
- General Dynamics Electric Boat
- General Electric Company
- Kongsberg Gruppen
- Leclanche Sa
- Man Energy Solutions Se (Traton Group)
- Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.
- Norwegian Electric Systems as (Havyard Group Asa)
- Saft
- Schottel GmbH
- Shift
- Siemens
- Soby Varft A/S
- The Cochin Shipyard
- Vard (Fincantieri)
- Visedo (Danfoss)
- Wartsila
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/15am1r
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article