Electric Ship Global Market Report 2023: Rise in Adoption of Hybrid and Electric Propulsion to Retrofit Ships Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Ship Market by Type (Fully Electric, Hybrid), Ship Type (Commercial, Defense), System, Mode of Operation (Manned, Remotely Operated, Autonomous), End Use (Newbuild & Linefit, Retrofit), Power, Tonnage, Range and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Electric Ship market size is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2022 to USD 14.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.0% from 2022 to 2030.

The increase in global trade operations and passenger traffic are the primary factors driving the growth of the Electric Ship market. Furthermore, the demand for advanced electrical systems onboard marine vessel is boosting the adoption of Electric Ship systems, which reduces harmful emissions and decreases end-user operating and maintenance costs.

The Hybrid Electric segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

Based on type, the hybrid electric segment is projected to dominate the Electric Ship market during the forecast period. Hybridization of ships is one of the major methods by which vessel operators are trying to reduce emission of vessels. Due to major economies driving the stakeholders of the marine industry to lower emissions and provide sustainable solutions, the adoption of hybrid ships are one of the major steps the industry is adopting to fulfil these needs.

The 50-100 km range is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Based on the range, the 50-100 km segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. 50-100 km range ships usually contain all the mid-sized ships, that are mostly used for inland shipping activities. These ships are easy to be converted to hybrid propulsion or replaced with fully electric solutions. Due to these factors, 50-100km range ships are leading the market.

The Retrofit segment is projected to lead the Electric Ship market during the forecast period.

Based on End Use, the retrofit segment will lead the Electric Ship market during the forecast period. The retrofit market currently holds a lower market share in the end-use segment. But in the future with a reduction in retrofitting cost the segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period. Retrofitting will be the leading method for electrifying larger ships that still has a lot of life left.

Europe is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022.

The Electric Ships market has been studied for the regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Europe is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The regions has all the major players like shipbuilders, component manufacturers, and system integrators that are key to the electric ships market. The region is also a frontrunner in adopting a sustainable solution to cut down emissions. These are some of the factors driving the European electric ships market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Implementation of IMO Sulphur 2020 Regulation

Rise in Adoption of Hybrid and Electric Propulsion to Retrofit Ships

Increase in Seaborne Trade Across Globe

Growing Maritime Tourism Industry

Development of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Need for Reduction in Carbon Emissions

Reduction in Overall Operating Costs of Ships

Restraints

Long Downtime in Retrofitting Ships

Limited Range and Capacity of Fully Electric Ships

Opportunities

Potential of High-Powered Batteries

Potential for Battery Charging Via Renewable Sources of Energy

Hybrid Propulsion Technology for Large Ships

Challenges

Inadequate Charging Infrastructure

High Initial Capital Expenditure

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Electric Ships Market, by Ship Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commercial

7.2.1 Passenger Vessels

7.2.2 Cargo Vessels

7.2.3 Others

7.3 Defense

8 Electric Ships Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fully Electric

8.3 Hybrid

9 Electric Ships Market, by End Use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Newbuild & Line Fit

9.2.1 High Demand for Fully Electric Ferries in Europe

9.3 Retrofit

9.3.1 Increase in Retrofitting to Increase Efficiency and Extend Durability of Vessels

10 Electric Ships Market, by Power

10.1 Introduction

10.2 <_5 />10.3 75-150 Kw

10.4 151-745 Kw

10.5 746-7,560 Kw

10.6 >7,560 Kw

11 Electric Ships Market, by Tonnage

11.1 Introduction

11.2 <_00 />11.3 500-5,000 Dwt

11.4 5,001-15,000 Dwt

11.5 >15,000 Dwt

12 Electric Ships Market, by System

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Energy Storage Systems

12.2.1 <_000 />12.2.2 1,001-5,000 Kw

12.2.3 >5,000 Kw

12.3 Power Conversion

12.4 Power Generation

12.5 Power Distribution

13 Electric Ships Market, by Mode of Operation

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Manned

13.3 Remotely Operated

13.4 Autonomous

14 Electric Ships Market, by Range

14.1 Introduction

14.2 <_0 />14.3 50-100 Km

14.4 100-1,000 Km

14.5 >1,000 Km

15 Regional Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape

17 Company Profiles

18 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

ABB

Anglo Belgian Corporation (ABC) NV

Bae Systems

Borgwarner

Corvus Energy

Echandia Marine Ab

Eco Marine Power Co. Ltd.

EST Floattech

Fjellstrand

General Dynamics Electric Boat

General Electric Company

Kongsberg Gruppen

Leclanche Sa

Man Energy Solutions Se (Traton Group)

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. Ltd.

Norwegian Electric Systems as (Havyard Group Asa)

Saft

Schottel GmbH

Shift

Siemens

Soby Varft A/S

The Cochin Shipyard

Vard (Fincantieri)

Visedo (Danfoss)

Wartsila

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/15am1r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets