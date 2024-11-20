Award-Winning Global Hospitality Concept to Open Its Doors in Spring 2025

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Shuffle, a unique hospitality experience that seamlessly blends high-tech shuffleboard, premium food and drink offerings, immersive design, and immaculate vibes, is excited to announce the opening of its fourth U.S. location (and eighth worldwide) in Chicago's vibrant River North neighborhood.

Set to occupy 7,000 square feet at 448 N La Salle Dr, Electric Shuffle will bring a new dimension of dining and entertainment to River North, offering residents, office workers, and visitors alike a new place to connect and celebrate.

Electric Shuffle Brings High-Tech Shuffleboard, Elevated Dining, and Craft Cocktails to Chicago's River North Post this Pictured: Custom High-Tech Shuffleboard Table at Electric Shuffle NYC Pictured: Main Bar at Electric Shuffle NYC

"After years of searching, we're thrilled to find our first Chicago home in River North," shared Gene Ball, President of Electric Shuffle U.S. "Chicago's unparalleled hospitality scene presents an incredible opportunity, and we're proud to introduce a truly unique destination downtown. Electric Shuffle brings people together with a high-quality food and beverage experience, cutting-edge shuffleboard technology, and beautiful bars designed for creating unforgettable moments."

Electric Shuffle reinvents traditional shuffleboard with custom-built tables and proprietary technology, enhancing every visit with seamless digital scoring and interactive games. Guests can savor a diverse menu of elevated bar fare and expertly crafted drinks while they play. The high-energy environment makes Electric Shuffle the ideal spot for happy hour, company events, weekend brunches, birthdays, game-day watch parties, and more. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Electric Shuffle's mission to redefine how people connect, play, and celebrate.

Additionally, the global brand is expanding its presence in the UK, opening in London's buzzing King's Cross neighborhood, set for 2025.

Electric Shuffle is represented nationally by John Few of SRS Real Estate Partners who brokered the deal with Ali Hicks of Tether Advisors.

Electric Shuffle is now hiring for all management positions. For details, visit here. For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Electric Shuffle:

Built for friends, by friends, Electric Shuffle is a global leader in hospitality, merging the timeless game of shuffleboard with modern technology to create a one-of-a-kind gaming and hospitality experience. With locations spanning the U.S. and U.K., Electric Shuffle is dedicated to bringing people together through innovation, competition, and camaraderie. Locations include New York City, Austin, Dallas, London, Manchester, and Leeds. Learn more at electricshuffle.com and follow on Instagram for updates.

