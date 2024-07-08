The Brand's 7th Global Outpost Brings Top-Notch Cocktails, Delicious Eats, and a Side of Shuffle to NYC's Social Scene

NEW YORK, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Electric Shuffle - set to redefine group gatherings with a fusion of high-tech shuffleboard, stunning interiors, craft cocktails and premium culinary fare - announced its opening the doors to its first New York location this Friday, July 12, in the NoMad District. The new flagship location injects the city's bustling dining and nightlife scene with a mix of timeless eclectic energy and modern technology.

ELECTRIC SHUFFLE EXPANDS TO NYC, UNVEILING MASSIVE 10,000 SQUARE FOOT NOMAD LOCATION ON JULY 12

Located at the intersection of 30th Street and Broadway, Electric Shuffle's NYC flagship venue occupies a sprawling 10,000 square feet of prime Manhattan real estate on the second floor next to the Virgin Hotel. The space boasts floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of the Empire State Building, 13 sleek shuffleboard tables accommodating up to 20 players each, two distinctive, spacious bars, and a capacity of up to 375 people for any event.

"New York City sets the standard for cutting-edge hospitality, and launching here was a strategic decision for us from the beginning, given the city's unparalleled energy and diverse, dynamic audience." said Gene Ball, CEO of Electric Shuffle, US. "Electric Shuffle was born from a group of friends with a mission to create the ultimate hotspot for unforgettable memories. We're thrilled to inject a new energy into NoMad, creating a place for friends to meet up, have fun, and savor top-notch food and drinks."

Electric Shuffle has modernized the classic bar game of shuffleboard, using proprietary camera vision technology that tracks every puck, keeps score, and captures guests' best moments with live shareable replays. Inspired by the thrill of casino classics like craps, guests can enjoy a variety of interactive team games on custom-built shuffleboard tables, ensuring every visit is packed with excitement.

Step into the world of Electric Shuffle via a pink staircase crowned by a dazzling gold disco ball. Ascend to the 2nd floor and you'll discover a venue that's dead serious about your group's good time. The centerpiece? A sprawling 35-foot expansive main bar boasting a neon, color-changing turbine wheel inspired by vintage power stations, a signature across all Electric Shuffle locations.

Electric Shuffle's full-service kitchen and bars serve up an impressive selection of crowd-pleasing food and drinks. Guests can sip on innovative cocktails like the Salted Caramel Espresso Martini or feel the heat of the Spicy Lucy – a margarita incorporating jalapeno-infused tequila that's made in-house daily. Patrons can complement their drink of choice with delicious, shareable dishes including the House-Made Boneless Wings, Chili-Glazed Tempura Cauliflower or Truffle Parmesan Fries.

Whether you're catching up with friends over drinks and bites in a fun, lively bar setting or going head-to-head on the shuffleboard table, it's the perfect spot for making memories and swapping stories with your crew. For those seeking the ultimate weekend adventure, Electric Shuffle offers the "Better than Bottomless" boozy brunch, a high-energy all-inclusive extravaganza featuring personal bubbly bottles, 90 minutes of shuffleboard fun and live DJs.

Media Note: Download high resolution photos HERE . Credit can be given to Electric Shuffle.

About Electric Shuffle

Founded in the UK in 2019 by best friends Steve Moore and Paul Barham, Electric Shuffle is a pioneer in the world of social entertainment, combining the classic game of shuffleboard with modern technology to create an unparalleled gaming experience. With seven locations around the world, Electric Shuffle is committed to bringing people together through innovation, competition, hospitality, and camaraderie. Electric Shuffle has six other global locations in Austin, Dallas, London, Manchester and Leeds. For more information and to make a reservation, please visit www.electricshuffleusa.com or follow at @ElectricShuffleUSA on Instagram.

Media Contact

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

[email protected]

SOURCE Electric Shuffle