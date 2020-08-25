Electric Standing Desk Manufacturer, VersaDesk, Takes a Stand Against Illegal Importers

As working from home and de-coupling from China become more important for the American economy, Versa Products believes this Investigation will help both to stem the tide of illegal importation of infringing products and to protect American innovation and manufacturing from unfair competition. Now more than ever, as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many companies to incorporate work-from-home solutions into their day-to-day operations, and with many companies preparing for this to become the new normal, VersaDesk's patented electric height-adjustable standing desk line allows users to transition between sitting and standing during their long workdays and provides other health benefits including improved posture and increased blood flow. With fast, reliable, direct-to-consumer manufacturing, Versa Products can fulfill anything from urgent needs to specialized project requirements.