Electric Three-Wheeler Market to Reach 306 thousand units in the Automobiles Industry during 2021-2025|Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries; however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the electric three-wheeler market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The passenger carrier is the leading segment in the market.

What is the major trend in the market?

The push toward alternative energy vehicle globally is the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7%.

Who are the top players in the market?

Bodo Vehicle Group Co. Ltd., E-Tuk Factory BV, Goenka Electric Motor Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, Kerala Automobiles Ltd., Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd., LOHIA AUTO INDUSTRIES, Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd., Omega Seiki Private Limited, Piaggio & C. Spa, Terra Motors are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the subsidies and tax incentives on electric three-wheelers to reduce dependency on petroleum products. However, concerns about range and performance will impede the market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

98% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Bodo Vehicle Group Co. Ltd., E-Tuk Factory BV, Goenka Electric Motor Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, Kerala Automobiles Ltd., Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd., LOHIA AUTO INDUSTRIES, Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd., Omega Seiki Private Limited, Piaggio & C. Spa, and Terra Motors are some of the major market participants. The lack of charging infrastructure and long charging durations are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this electric three-wheeler market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Electric Three-Wheeler Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The electric three-wheeler market is segmented as below:

End-user

o Passenger Carrier

o Goods Carrier

Geography

o APAC

o ROW

Electric Three-Wheeler Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electric three-wheeler market report covers the following areas:

Electric Three-Wheeler Market Size

Electric Three-Wheeler Market Trends

Electric Three-Wheeler Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the push toward alternative energy vehicles globally as one of the prime reasons driving the electric three-wheeler market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.



Electric Three-Wheeler Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric three-wheeler market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric three-wheeler market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric three-wheeler market across APAC and ROW

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric three-wheeler market vendors

