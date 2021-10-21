Electric Token and @NFT Partner for Jamaican Bobsled Team NFT Drop

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Token, a minority-owned company on the forefront of community and artist interaction and @NFT, co-founded by Jason Falovitch and Mark Cuban, partner to drop and amplify a Jamaican Bobsleigh NFT to raise money to help the famed team qualify for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

"The early ideation around fundraising for the Jamaican Bobsleigh team was intriguing to say the least, says Chris Hoyle, Senior Business Development for @NFT, a division of Leverage Game Media. We are excited to partner with Electric Token on amplifying the launch by displaying digital art and collectibles in one place as well as share their collection on social media platforms."

"The intersection between the metaverse and NFTs is expanding, transforming the way we interact online. This is a special moment for supporters to create shared equity in the digital space. The Electric Token team is proud to be a leader in the next fundraising frontier and to help this iconic team compete in the Olympics in a groundbreaking way through technology, art, and entertainment," says Co-Founder Electric Token, Jacob York.

The NFT drop will feature limited edition digital artwork designed by Gabe Weis & Stonez The Organic that highlights the best of the Jamaican Bobsled brand and mixes a range of authentic Jamaican digital and physical experiences from musicians, music, and art lovers along with a purpose-driven mission of securing the celebrated team a spot in the 2022 Olympics utilizing unique digital assets.

Fans and supporters will be able to bid for 2 editions 1 of 1 of the original art pieces (non-bobsled made by Gabe Weis and Wes)- bidding to start at 1.988 eth

Each collectable will be a Jamaican-themed bobsleigh, wrapped in works of digital 3D art; curated by Florian Tappeser. In addition, the NFT's will feature designs for each of the six Jamaica bobsleighs that will participate in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. The digital art will be supported by original work from Jamaican artists, chosen with the input of Electric Token, influential experts in the NFT space, and Jamaica's Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports.

Jamaica Bobsleigh Team's Sponsorship Agent, Rohan Midha, says, "In addition, it will help move the NFT space into mainstream for artists, athletes, entrepreneurs and more to own, manage and monitor their own brand value. It's a shift in power to the creator and away from commercialization; a seismic shift in how value is owned, accumulated and traded."

Funds raised from the sale of the NFT's will be used to fund Olympic training, purchase world-class equipment, housing, and more. "Currently, the single greatest challenge is to acquire elite quality racing sleds and runners. It does not matter how talented you are or how hard you work; without competitive equipment you can't reach your potential," says Chis Stokes.

