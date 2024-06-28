Electric Toothbrush Market size is set to grow by USD 4.74 billion from 2024-2028, Rising prevalence of periodontal diseases to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric toothbrush market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.74 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 11.92% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of periodontal diseases is driving market growth, with a trend towards innovative products for oral care. However, high cost of electric toothbrush poses a challenge. Key market players include Brush Baby Ltd., Brush Buddies, Caresmith, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Conair Corp., Den Mat Holdings LLC, FOREO AB, Guangzhou Stars Pulse Co. Ltd., JSB Health and Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lion Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Perrigo Co. Plc, Quip, Risun Technology Co. Ltd., Sanyei Deutschland GmbH, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd..

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Mobility Type (Sonic and Rotation), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Brush Baby Ltd., Brush Buddies, Caresmith, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Conair Corp., Den Mat Holdings LLC, FOREO AB, Guangzhou Stars Pulse Co. Ltd., JSB Health and Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lion Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Perrigo Co. Plc, Quip, Risun Technology Co. Ltd., Sanyei Deutschland GmbH, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The electric toothbrush market is experiencing growth due to increasing consumer awareness and demand for preventive oral care products. Vendors like The Procter and Gamble Co. Are introducing innovative Bluetooth-enabled electric toothbrushes, such as the Oral-B Smart Series and the Oral-B iO10, which offer value-added features and data collection capabilities. These products cater to the premier customer segment and provide vendors with additional revenue and a larger customer base. Strategic investments in new product development will continue to drive market growth.

The toothbrush market is currently witnessing a significant trend towards electric toothbrushes. These brushes offer several advantages over manual ones, including improved plaque removal and better oral health. The market is seeing a surge in demand for ultrasonic toothbrushes, which use high-frequency vibrations to clean teeth more effectively. Blue tooth technology is also gaining popularity, allowing users to track their brushing habits and receive feedback in real-time. Additionally, rechargeable toothbrushes are becoming increasingly common, offering the convenience of not having to constantly purchase new batteries. The market is expected to continue growing, with companies investing in research and development to create even more advanced toothbrushes.

Market Challenges

The electric toothbrush market is dominated by developed countries due to its premium features and effective oral care benefits. These features include Bluetooth compatibility, rechargeable batteries, and durability, enabling vendors to price the product higher. However, the significant price difference, approximately 20-25 times more than manual toothbrushes, hinders adoption in developing countries. With limited product availability and low disposable income, price-sensitive customers in these regions prefer manual toothbrushes. This situation restricts the growth of the electric toothbrush market in developing countries like India , China , and underdeveloped countries in Africa .

, , and underdeveloped countries in . The electric toothbrush market faces several challenges. Decay and plaque build-up are common issues, requiring effective solutions. Technological advancements bring new probabilities, such as different brushing modes and connectivity. However, affordability remains a significant barrier for many consumers. Dentists recommend regular brushing, but not all can afford expensive electric toothbrushes. Additionally, battery life and replacement costs add to the overall expense. Producers must address these challenges to expand their customer base and maintain market dominance.

Segment Overview

This electric toothbrush market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Mobility Type 2.1 Sonic

2.2 Rotation Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Offline- The electric toothbrush market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness about oral health. With advanced features like timer functions and varied brushing modes, electric toothbrushes offer superior cleaning compared to manual brushes. Major players in this industry include Philips Sonicare, Oral-B, and Colgate-Palmolive. These companies invest in research and development to launch innovative products, catering to diverse consumer needs. The market is expected to continue its upward trend, driven by rising disposable income and the convenience offered by electric toothbrushes.

Research Analysis

The electric toothbrush market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the global population's increasing awareness of oral hygiene and the adoption of advanced oral care products. Tooth decay, dental problems such as cavities and gum disease, and bad breath are common health issues that electric toothbrushes aim to address. These devices offer several advantages over regular toothbrushes, including more effective plaque removal and improved battery-powered or power supply capabilities. The online sector, with its vast reach and convenience, has played a crucial role in the electric toothbrush market's expansion. E-commerce platforms have made it easier for consumers to purchase these products, contributing to their increasing popularity. Personal consumption expenditure on essential goods, including oral care products, has also been a significant factor in the market's growth. Dentists often recommend electric toothbrushes for their patients, further boosting demand. Despite their advantages, electric toothbrushes face competition from regular toothbrushes. However, the former's superior performance and the ongoing trend towards digitalization and automation are expected to continue driving market growth.

Market Research Overview

The Electric Toothbrush Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in technology and increasing consumer awareness about oral hygiene. These toothbrushes offer numerous benefits over traditional manual toothbrushes, including superior plaque removal, improved gum health, and a more comfortable brushing experience. The market is segmented based on technology, such as sonic and oscillating toothbrushes, and by battery type, including rechargeable and disposable. Additionally, the market is influenced by factors like rising disposable income, growing elderly population, and increasing prevalence of dental diseases. The future outlook for the Electric Toothbrush Market is promising, with continued innovation and consumer demand driving growth.

