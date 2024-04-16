Electric Toothbrush Market size to record USD 2780 mn growth from 2023-2027, Innovative products for oral care is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric toothbrush market size is estimated to grow by USD 2780 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.24% during the forecast period. The electric toothbrush market is surging due to rising oral health concerns and the prevalence of diseases like gingivitis and dental plaque. Vendors, such as Procter and Gamble, are introducing innovative Bluetooth-enabled electric toothbrushes with features like AI technology and vertical charging stands. Consumers seek user-friendly, rechargeable, and battery-powered brushes to combat oral health risks from wrong food habits, tobacco consumption, and sugar-rich diets.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Toothbrush Market 2023-2027

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Innovation Sparks Market Growth:

The Electric Toothbrush Market is experiencing robust growth due to heightened focus on oral hygiene and dental care. Advanced technologies, such as AI and Bluetooth-enabled electric toothbrushes, are gaining popularity. Procter and Gamble's Oral-B Smart Series, for instance, offers a user-friendly, smart electric toothbrush with a rubber grip, small motor, and vertical charging stand. The pandemic has further emphasized the importance of dental health, leading to increased demand for electric toothbrushes that help combat germs and prevent oral cavities. These battery-powered, rechargeable devices feature automated machines, tooth alignment assistance, and various bristle types to cater to diverse needs. Unhealthy habits, such as wrong food choices, tobacco consumption, sugar-rich diets, and alcohol consumption, contribute to dental disorders like tooth decay, gum disease, and oral cancers. Electric toothbrushes, with their ability to effectively remove plaque and improve gum health, are essential tools in maintaining optimal oral health.

Addressing Challenges:

The electric toothbrush market caters to the growing demand for advanced oral care solutions, particularly in developed countries. Premium features such as tooth alignment assistance, rechargeable batteries, and AI technology enhance the brushing experience. However, challenges persist in developing countries due to limited availability and affordability. Despite these barriers, electric toothbrushes offer significant benefits, including improved bristle action against dental disorders like tooth decay and gum disease. Factors contributing to these issues include wrong food habits, such as fast foods, chocolates, and sugar-rich diets, as well as tobacco consumption and alcohol consumption. Effective bristle types cater to various needs, including children and orthodontic treatment. The market also addresses dental problems like plaque, gum disease, and dental deposits, promoting overall oral health and hygiene.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Analyst Review

The Electric Toothbrush Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing awareness of oral hygiene and dental care. Advanced technologies, such as AI technology and small motors, are being integrated into electric toothbrushes, making them more user-friendly and effective in removing plaque and preventing oral cavities, gum disease, and tooth decay. These toothbrushes come in various designs, including rubber grips and vertical charging stands, catering to different user preferences. Battery-powered and rechargeable options are available, making them convenient for both children and the female segment. However, it's essential to note that electric toothbrushes do not replace the need for regular dental check-ups. Poor oral health can lead to various health issues, including gum disease, oral cancers, tooth loss, and complications from tobacco consumption, sugar-rich diets, and alcohol consumption. Therefore, maintaining good oral health through regular brushing, flossing, and dental check-ups is crucial.

Market Overview

The Oral Health industry continues to evolve, with Electric Toothbrushes becoming a popular choice for maintaining Dental Hygiene. The Denatal market values the importance of Technology in Oral Care, leading to the development of Advanced Cavities Prevention and Tooth Whitening features in Electric Toothbrushes. The market is segmented into various categories, including Charging Docks, Brush Heads, and Toothbrush Handles. The market is driven by factors such as the Demand for Convenience and the need for Effective Oral Care. The Global market for Electric Toothbrushes is projected to grow significantly, with key players like Philips, Colgate-Palmolive, and Oral-B dominating the market. The use of Rechargeable Batteries and the integration of Bluetooth Technology are some of the recent trends in the Electric Toothbrush Market. The market is expected to reach new heights in the coming years, driven by the increasing awareness of Oral Health and the availability of Affordable Electric Toothbrushes.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Companies:

Electric Toothbrush Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Electric Toothbrush Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Brush Baby Ltd., Brush Buddies, Caresmith, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Conair Corp., Den Mat Holdings LLC, FOREO AB, Guangzhou Stars Pulse Co. Ltd., JSB Health and Fitness Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lion Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Perrigo Co. Plc, Quip, Risun Technology Co. Ltd., Sanyei Deutschland GmbH, The Procter and Gamble Co., Xiaomi Inc.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio