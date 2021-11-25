Electric Trucks Market Size to Grow by 391.50 th Units | Growing Demand for Fuel-efficient and Low-emission Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio

The electric trucks market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation is expected to accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The electric trucks market report covers the following areas:

Electric Trucks Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Hybrid Electric Trucks



Battery Electric Trucks

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Electric Trucks Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles, stringent rules and regulations, and electric trucks creating long-term value for customers will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high upfront cost of electric trucks, lack of adequate support infrastructure for electric vehicles, and demand to increase mile range of electric trucks will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Electric Trucks Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electric trucks market, including AB Volvo, BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Deutsche Post AG, Hino Motors Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., PORSCHE AG, PACCAR Inc., Renault SA, and Tesla Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the electric trucks market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Electric Trucks Market 2021-2025: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global electric trucks market as a part of the global automotive market under the global automobiles and components industry. The parent market, the global automotive market, covers companies engaged in the production of vehicles such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles. However, it does not include manufacturers of motorcycles, scooters, e-bikes, trike, and three-wheelers. Technavio calculates the size of the global automotive market based on the combined revenue generated by the manufacturers of automobiles such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles. The growth of the global automotive market will be driven by factors such as idealizing concepts and inclusion of advanced features in vehicles, increasing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and joint ventures (JVs), and integrating 3D printing to speed up automobile production.

Electric Trucks Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will support electric trucks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric trucks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecast on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric trucks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric trucks market vendors

Electric Trucks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.88% Market growth 2021-2025 391.50 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 30.34 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key consumer countries China, US, Norway, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Deutsche Post AG, Hino Motors Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., PORSCHE AG, PACCAR Inc., Renault SA, and Tesla Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

