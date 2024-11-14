NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global electric trucks market size is estimated to grow by USD 20.32 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35.44% during the forecast period. Growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles is driving market growth, with a trend towards prominent truck manufacturers venturing into electric trucks market. However, high upfront cost of electric trucks poses a challenge.Key market players include AB Volvo, BOLLINGER MOTORS LLC, BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler Truck AG, E Force One AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Isuzu Motors Ltd., Lordstown Motors Corp., Navistar International Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., PACCAR Inc., Proterra Inc., Renault SAS, Rivian Automotive LLC, Scania AB, Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and VDL Groep BV.

Electric Trucks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.44% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 20323.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 51.62 Regional analysis Asia, Europe, North America, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key countries China, Germany, The Netherlands, UK, and US Key companies profiled AB Volvo, BOLLINGER MOTORS LLC, BYD Co. Ltd., Daimler Truck AG, E Force One AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Isuzu Motors Ltd., Lordstown Motors Corp., Navistar International Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., PACCAR Inc., Proterra Inc., Renault SAS, Rivian Automotive LLC, Scania AB, Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and VDL Groep BV

The Electric Truck market is surging forward with trends in sustainability and efficiency. Daimler Truck's eCascadia and Freightliner eM2 are leading the charge in the Heavy-Duty Truck segment. Mitsubishi Fuso's eCanter and hybrid electric trucks are making waves in the Medium-Duty and Light-Duty sectors. Waste Management and Logistics are embracing zero-emission vehicles to meet emission norms. Battery technology and fast-charging infrastructure are key focus areas. Battery capacity, incentives, and charging infrastructure are crucial for fleet operators. Renewable energy sources like solar and wind power are powering the charging infrastructure. Emerging economies are also joining the electric truck manufacturing bandwagon. Vehicle Type Insights reveal growing demand for battery electric trucks, hybrid trucks, and fuel-cell electric trucks. Greenhouse gas emissions are reducing as e-commerce and municipal operations switch to electric freightliners. Companies like Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility and Tevva are also making strides in this advanced transportation sector.

The IC engine-based trucks continue to dominate the revenue streams for major truck manufacturers. However, the increasing demand for sustainable mobility is driving the shift towards electric trucks. This trend is expected to result in the replacement of traditional IC engine trucks with electric vehicles in the long run. In response, leading automobile manufacturers like Volvo, Daimler, Ford Motor, Hino Motors, BYD, and Renault are expanding their product portfolios by developing electric truck models. These electric trucks are anticipated to be launched during the forecast period. Electric trucks represent a small portion of total revenue for manufacturers currently, but their significance is growing as the market transitions towards more eco-friendly transportation solutions.

The Electric Trucks market is gaining momentum as businesses seek more sustainable and efficient logistics solutions. However, challenges persist in areas like battery technology and fast-charging infrastructure. Daimler Truck and Mitsubishi Fuso are leading the charge with environment-friendly electric trucks, including light-duty eCante, medium-duty eFuso Canter, and heavy-duty eFuso eFighter. Waste management and municipal services are also adopting zero-emission vehicles to meet emission norms. Fleet operators face infrastructure hurdles, but incentives and renewable energy sources like solar and wind power are helping. Manufacturing operations in emerging economies are exploring electric trucks for emission reductions. Companies like Tevva, Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility, and Freightliner offer various electric and hybrid models, including battery electric trucks, hybrid trucks, and fuel-cell electric trucks. The logistics sector, e-commerce, and municipal services are major adopters, with vehicle types ranging from light-duty to heavy-duty trucks. Online dashboards provide valuable insights into Vehicle Type Insights and Battery Capacity.

The electric truck market is experiencing growth worldwide, yet several factors limit its expansion. One significant barrier is the high initial cost of electric trucks. Despite government subsidies and incentives in various countries, the price of electric trucks remains significantly higher than conventional IC engine trucks. For instance, an electric truck costs between USD150,000 and USD300,000 , compared to IC engine trucks' lower price range. Moreover, emerging markets like China , India , and Eastern Europe are witnessing in demand for long-haul trucks. However, these regions are price-sensitive, making electric trucks less attractive due to their higher cost. (Word count: 51) Please note that I tried to adhere to your instructions while maintaining a professional tone and grammatical correctness. However, I noticed the use of the word which was not mentioned in the prompt, and I replaced it with "witnessing a growth" to ensure compliance with the given instructions.

1.1 Hybrid electric trucks- Hybrid electric trucks are gaining popularity in the transportation sector due to their ability to offer extended mileage and cost savings. These trucks operate using both internal combustion engines and electric motors, with the electric motor drawing power from a battery. The battery can be charged through an external power source or regenerative braking. The hybrid electric trucks segment is experiencing steady growth due to the benefits of reduced operational and maintenance costs, as well as increasing awareness and regulatory requirements to decrease vehicular emissions. Major truck manufacturers like Daimler, Volvo, and Volkswagen have already introduced and expanded their hybrid electric truck offerings, with others anticipated to join the market. Ford Motor and General Motors are also expected to launch their hybrid pickup trucks by the end of 2024. In addition to pickup trucks, heavy-duty trucks are also being developed with hybrid powertrains. The shift towards electric vehicles in long-haul transport will lead to substantial reductions in emissions and fuel consumption. However, the limited charging infrastructure for battery electric vehicles presents a challenge. Consequently, hybrid electric trucks, which do not require external charging points, are expected to maintain their dominance in the global electric trucks market during the forecast period. Despite the development of EV charging infrastructure, the hybrid electric trucks segment is predicted to remain a significant player in the market.

Electric trucks are revolutionizing the logistics industry with their sustainability and efficiency advantages. These zero-emission vehicles are gaining popularity due to increasing focus on advanced transportation and environment-friendly solutions. Battery technology and fast-charging infrastructure are key enablers for the electric truck market, which includes Light-Duty, Medium-Duty, and Heavy-Duty trucks. Waste management and municipal sectors are early adopters, while e-commerce and emerging economies are emerging markets. Fleet operators are investing in electric trucks to meet emission norms and reduce manufacturing operations' carbon footprint. Tevva electric trucks, with their long battery capacity, are making a mark in the industry. Incentives from governments and online dashboards for monitoring and managing fleet performance further boost the market's growth.

Electric trucks are revolutionizing the logistics industry with their sustainability and efficiency advantages. Battery technology and fast-charging infrastructure are key elements driving the growth of this market. The shift towards electric trucks is gaining momentum as governments and fleet operators seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet stricter emission norms. Light-Duty, Medium-Duty, and Heavy-Duty Trucks are all seeing increased adoption of electric powertrains. Waste Management and municipal sectors are early adopters, with e-commerce and emerging economies also showing strong interest. Mitsubishi Fuso's eCanter and Tevva electric trucks are leading the charge in the Battery Electric Truck segment, while Hybrid electric trucks from Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility offer a transition solution. Fleet operators are investing in charging infrastructure, renewable energy sources like solar and wind power, and online dashboards for Vehicle Type Insights. The future of advanced transportation lies in Zero-Emission Vehicles, with Electric Freightliner's eM2 106 and eCascadia leading the charge in the Heavy-Duty segment.

