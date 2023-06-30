Electric Two-Wheeler Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 15.72% from 2022 to 2027: An increase in demand for electric two-wheelers to be a major driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric two-wheeler market size is estimated to grow by USD 36,605.79 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 15.72% according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report Now!

Electric two-wheeler market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Two-Wheeler Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd., ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Bounce Infinity, Cake 0 Emission AB, Damon Motors Inc., Energica Motor Company Spa, Gogoro Inc., GOVECS AG, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, Jiangsu Xinri E Vehicle Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Piaggio and C. Spa, Terra Motors Corp., VinFast LLC, Vmoto Ltd., Yadea Group Holdings Ltd, Zero Motorcycles Inc., Harley Davidson Inc., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Okinawa Autotech Internationall Pvt. Ltd., and Yulu Bikes Pvt. Ltd., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Battery Type (Lithium- ion battery, Sealed-lead acid battery, and Others), Vehicle Type (E-scooter and E-bike), and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Electric two-wheeler market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd., ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Bounce Infinity, Cake 0 Emission AB, Damon Motors Inc., Energica Motor Company Spa, Gogoro Inc., GOVECS AG, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, Jiangsu Xinri E Vehicle Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Piaggio and C. Spa, Terra Motors Corp., VinFast LLC, Vmoto Ltd., Yadea Group Holdings Ltd, Zero Motorcycles Inc., Harley Davidson Inc., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Okinawa Autotech Internationall Pvt. Ltd., and Yulu Bikes Pvt. Ltd.

Electric two-wheeler market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

An increase in demand for electric two-wheelers drives the growth of the market during the forecast period. These days, people are more aware of the environmental condition and the impact of their actions on it. As a result of this realization, they are switching to eco-friendly alternatives such as electric two-wheelers.

Their low running costs, in contrast to gasoline vehicles, drive the demand for electric motorcycles. This is because they do not need to buy fuel, which can be expensive in the long run. Instead of fuel, they are powered by a battery that can be recharged with electricity from a socket. As a result, the operating costs of electric motorcycles are significantly lower than those of gasoline motorcycles. Hence, such factors drive the demand for the electric two-wheeler market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends -

The use of the Internet of Things and smart infrastructure in electric two-wheeler charging stations for load management is an emerging market trend. Load management is important since many e-bikes charge their batteries at the same time, which increases the load on the charging station infrastructure. Using advanced technologies like IoT and intelligent infrastructure, these stations can effectively handle load management. Thus, these can be deployed to address these and many other challenges.

For instance, some cities such as Amsterdam and Barcelona already have smart charging systems in which charging stations are connected to a central control system. These systems can be monitored and managed remotely, which allows stations to operate more efficiently, provide real-time data on energy consumption, and enable peak load management. Hence, such trends are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

The high cost of electric two-wheelers challenges the growth of the market during the forecast period. Electric two-wheelers are the future of personal mobility. This is because they reduce pollution and have the potential to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. But their high cost limits their accessibility for most people.

The initial cost of ownership of an electric scooter may seem low. However, it is important to note that the replacement cost of the lithium-ion battery, which makes up the majority of the cost of an electric scooter. The replacement ranges from USD 275 to USD 345. On the other hand, gas-powered scooters like the Honda Activa 6G made by Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) are made for around USD 920. Also, the cost of a petrol scooter engine is negligible. Hence, such factors impede market growth during the forecast period.

The electric two-wheeler market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this electric two-wheeler market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric two-wheeler market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the electric two-wheeler market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electric two-wheeler market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric two-wheeler market vendors

The two-wheeler engine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 24.64 million units. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (motorcycles and scooters), technology (ICE and electric), and geography (APAC, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing electronic content in two-wheelers is notably driving the market growth.

The two-wheeler ignition switch market size is expected to increase to USD 221.48 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers two-wheeler ignition switch market segmentations by type (key-enabled and keyless) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The integration of ignition switch with other features is one of the factors driving the two-wheeler ignition switch market growth.

Electric Two-Wheeler Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 36,605.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.24 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd., ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Bounce Infinity, Cake 0 Emission AB, Damon Motors Inc., Energica Motor Company Spa, Gogoro Inc., GOVECS AG, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, Jiangsu Xinri E Vehicle Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Piaggio and C. Spa, Terra Motors Corp., VinFast LLC, Vmoto Ltd., Yadea Group Holdings Ltd, Zero Motorcycles Inc., Harley Davidson Inc., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Okinawa Autotech Internationall Pvt. Ltd., and Yulu Bikes Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

