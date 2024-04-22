Electric Two-Wheeler Market size is set to grow by USD 36.60 billion from 2023-2027, Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd., ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd., and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric two-wheeler market size is estimated to grow by USD 36605.79 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of growth_momentum_prefix 15.72% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 70%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Two-Wheeler Market 2023-2027

Major Players in the Market

Numerous companies are capitalizing on this growing trend by implementing strategic measures such as alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Among the notable players in the cheese based snacks market are:

Aima Technology Group Co. Ltd., ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Bounce Infinity, Cake 0 Emission AB, Damon Motors Inc., Energica Motor Company Spa, Gogoro Inc., GOVECS AG, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, Jiangsu Xinri E Vehicle Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Piaggio and C. Spa, Terra Motors Corp., VinFast LLC, Vmoto Ltd., Yadea Group Holdings Ltd, Zero Motorcycles Inc., Harley Davidson Inc., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Okinawa Autotech Internationall Pvt. Ltd., Yulu Bikes Pvt. Ltd.

Analyst Review

The Electric Two-Wheeler (E2W) market is experiencing significant growth, driven by various factors. Budget-conscious individuals and businesses seek to reduce operating costs and contribute to environmental sustainability. Technological advancements, such as the use of Advanced Chemistry Cells and battery swapping, ensure improved performance and longer battery life. The Indian government's PLI Scheme further boosts the EV ecosystem, with FAME incentives and the EV policy encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles. Global climate policies and concerns over air pollution, traffic conditions, and vehicle safety also contribute to the shift towards E2Ws. Consumer behavior and the mobility consumer landscape continue to evolve, making electric two-wheelers an increasingly attractive transportation option. However, battery safety norms and the development of charging infrastructure remain crucial challenges to address.

Key Market Drivers

The Electric Two-Wheeler (E2W) market is experiencing robust growth due to increasing consumer adoption. Motor efficiency, a key factor, is improved with E2Ws, leading to lower operating costs. Connectivity features, lightweight materials, longer ranges, and faster charging times are smart features enhancing their appeal. Segments covered include e-scooters, mopeds, and motorcycles. Vehicle types vary, with motor placement affecting motor power and speed. Pitfalls include high initial cost, limited vehicle range, and the need for charging stations. Personal mobility solutions, urban mobility, and sustainable transportation are driving demand. OEMs like Ryvid, Anthem, Hero Electric, and Ola Electric offer models with adjustable seats, lightweight chassis, and convenient charging. Challenges include health concerns, public transport integration, and e-bikes. The Indian government's PLI Scheme supports the Advanced Chemistry Cell market, enabling battery swapping. Consumers seek customization, personalization, and diverse colors, designs, and accessories. YTD sales indicate a positive trend, with the market expected to expand further.

Challenges and Opportunities

The electric two-wheeler market is gaining momentum as a sustainable alternative to traditional petrol-powered vehicles. However, affordability remains a significant challenge, with the cost of electric scooters, such as the Okinawa Lite, being comparable to their petrol counterparts. The high battery replacement cost is a major concern. To address this, battery safety norms and subsidies under the FAME II policy are crucial. The EV ecosystem requires retail financing, charging infrastructure, and consumer behavior shifts. Global climate policies and air pollution concerns drive demand for electric two-wheelers, including scooters, e-scooters, micromobility vehicles, and even bicycles. The automotive sector is witnessing incumbents and EV companies competing in the electric-two-wheeler market. Four-wheeler EVs also feature in this landscape. Consumers seek vehicle safety, battery life, and charging speed. Smartphone and laptop integration, OEM-led apps, websites, online purchasing, at-home delivery, and test-drives facilitate purchase journeys. Public charging and on-demand services further enhance the mobility consumer landscape.

In the Electric Two-Wheeler Market, consumers seek fuel-efficient and budget-conscious transportation options as petrol prices rise. IoT technology and smart infrastructure play a crucial role in optimizing charging station infrastructure, handling increased loads, and ensuring environmental sustainability. Technological advancements in battery technology, motor efficiency, and connectivity features enhance performance and range, with lightweight materials and faster charging times. Segments covered include vehicle type, battery, motor placement, motor power, and motor speed. Challenges include high initial costs, limited vehicle range, and the need for efficient charging stations. Personal mobility solutions, such as electric scooters and motorcycles, offer health benefits and reduce urban congestion. Shared mobility services, smartphone apps, customization, and personalization cater to consumer demand, with urban mobility solutions and sustainable transportation gaining popularity. However, addressing pitfalls like health concerns, public transport integration, and e-bike adoption remains essential.

Market Overview

The Electric Two-Wheeler Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing environmental concerns. Consumers are shifting towards eco-friendly transportation solutions, making the Electric Two-Wheeler industry a promising sector. Companies are investing in research and development to produce efficient, cost-effective, and high-performance electric scooters and motorcycles. The market is segmented based on type, technology, application, and region. The Asia Pacific region dominates the market due to its large population and growing urbanization. Governments are also promoting the adoption of electric two-wheelers through subsidies and incentives. The future of the Electric Two-Wheeler Market looks bright, with innovations in battery technology, charging infrastructure, and vehicle design set to revolutionize the industry.

