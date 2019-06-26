Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Increases in 2019, J.D. Power Finds

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Overall customer satisfaction is up among electric utility residential customers in 2019, with the top utilities focusing their efforts on improving reliability and on communicating their ongoing community involvement efforts, according to the J.D. Power 2019 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.SM

"Utility customers want their power to stay on and to see their utility involved in their local communities and the top performers do an excellent job of both," said John Hazen, Senior Director of the Energy Practice at J.D. Power. "Many of the lower performing brands need to do a better job of communicating their community involvement efforts such as employee volunteering and local donations/sponsorships. This communication has shown to affect consumer awareness and satisfaction."

Study Results

Cooperatives Segment: GreyStone Power

East Large Segment: PPL Electric Utilities

East Midsize Segment: Delmarva Power

Midwest Large Segment: MidAmerican Energy

Midwest Midsize Segment: Kentucky Utilities

South Large Segment: Georgia Power

South Midsize Segment: EPB

West Large Segment: SRP

West Midsize Segment: Clark Public Utilities

The 2019 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 103,481 online interviews conducted from July 2018 through May 2019 among residential customers of the 142 largest electric utility brands across the United States, which represent more than 101 million households.

For more information about the Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/electric-utility-residential-customer-satisfaction-study.

