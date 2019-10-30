Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Application (Electric Cars, Electric Buses, Energy Storage Systems, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025



An electric vehicle battery, also known as traction battery is used to power the propulsion of electric vehicles. Electric vehicle battery is a secondary (rechargeable) battery. It uses chemical energy stored in rechargeable battery packs for power and therefore does not require any combustion engine for propulsion. Recycling of the battery can recover metals such as aluminum, nickel, lithium, and other types of precious metals, which can be hazardous to the environment but can be recycled. It is assumed that EV battery offers a useful life in a vehicle until and unless they degrade to 80% of their original capacity.

Finite metal resources, growth in demand for zero emission vehicles, rise in requirement for recycled products & materials, and increase in employment drive the growth of the global electric vehicle battery recycling market. However, re-use of EV batteries and high cost to setup recycling plant restrict the market growth. Moreover, high recycling gap and subsidies to encourage battery recycling create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The electric vehicle battery recycling market is segmented based on application and region. Based on application, it is categorized into electric cars, electric buses, energy storage systems, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA).

Key players operating in the market are ACCUREC Recycling GmbH, American Manganese Inc., Battery Solutions, LI-CYCLE CORP., G & P Service, Recupyl, Retriev Technologies, SITRASA, SNAM S.A.S., and Umicore.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the global electric vehicle battery recycling market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY APPLICATION

• Electric Cars

• Electric Buses

• Energy Storage Systems

• Others



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Norway

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

• ACCUREC Recycling GmbH

• American Manganese Inc.

• Battery Solutions

• LI-CYCLE CORP.

• G & P Service

• Recupyl

• Retriev Technologies

• SITRASA

• SNAM S.A.S.

• Umicore



