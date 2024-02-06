Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring American Manganese, Battery Solutions, Li-Cycle, G & P Batteries, and Recupyl

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicle battery recycling market is expected to reach an estimated $10.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 25.3% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global electric vehicle battery recycling market looks promising with opportunities in the pyrometallurgical and hydrometallurgical markets. The major drivers for this market are rising worry over the depletion of raw material resources, stricter regulatory frameworks for battery recycling, and growing demand for electric vehicles.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies electric vehicle battery recycling companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Insights

Lithium-ion will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to increased need for high energy density and low self-discharge rate batteries for EVs, expanding need to recover precious materials from Li-ion batteries to lessen the requirement for new raw material mining and processing, and growing use of electric cars.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing use of lithium-ion batteries, rising volume of battery waste generated, and high adoption of electric mobility in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Type

3.3.1: Lead Acid

3.3.2: Lithium-Ion

3.3.3: Others

3.4: Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Application

3.4.1: Pyrometallurgical

3.4.2: Hydrometallurgical

3.4.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Region

4.2: North American Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market

4.2.2: North American Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Application: Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical, and Others

4.3: European Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market

4.3.1: European Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Type: Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion, and Others

4.3.2: European Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Application: Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical, and Others

4.4: APAC Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market

4.4.1: APAC Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Type: Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion, and Others

4.4.2: APAC Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Application: Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical, and Others

4.5: ROW Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market

4.5.1: ROW Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Type: Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion, and Others

4.5.2: ROW Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Application: Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: American Manganese

7.2: Battery Solutions

7.3: Li-Cycle

7.4: G & P Batteries

7.5: Recupyl

