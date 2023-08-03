Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market to grow by USD 1,862.56 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing adoption of electric vehicles boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle battery recycling market size is set to grow by USD 1,862.56 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing with a CAGR of 38.68%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Environmental & Facilities Services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The electric vehicle battery recycling market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Sizing

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Forecast

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Analysis

Company Landscape

The electric vehicle battery recycling market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some vendors who are experts in the process industry are trying to increase their presence and market share by horizontally integrating with system integrators. End-users in discrete industries rely on their experiences from past purchases, based on which they maintain future relationships with vendors. This enables global and established RPA vendors to dominate the local and regional vendors in terms of quality, durability, reliability, and technological innovations. Hence, the competition among the vendors in the global RPA market is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

Accurec Recycling GmbH: The company offers electric vehicle battery recycling for NiCd, NiMH, and Lithium batteries.

Aqua Metals Inc: The company offers electric vehicle battery recycling such as aqua refining, pyro, and standard hydro process.

Call2Recycle Inc: The company offers electric vehicle battery recycling for lithium-ion batteries.

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market - Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by source (production scrap and end of life), vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the production scrap segment will be significant during the forecast period. Production scarp can be referred to as the recycling and reusing of waste generated during the manufacturing process and this comprises scrap produced during cell assembly, electrode manufacturing, and battery pack assembly. The main advantages of recycling production include minimizing waste, preserving natural resources, and mitigating the environmental impact of electric vehicle battery production. Hence, such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market - Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. The rapidly growing demand for electric mobility solutions is one of the main reasons fuelling the market growth in APAC. This increasing demand will lead to the requirement for efficient and sustainable battery recycling solutions which has become essential to ensure the long-term sustainability of the electric vehicle industry. Some of the other key factors which are fuelling the growth of the market in the region include increasing environmental awareness and regulations and several government initiatives promoting the adoption of electric mobility solutions and ensuring the sustainability of these technologies. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Accurec Recycling GmbH

Amaron Batteries

Andritz AG

Aqua Metals Inc.

Battery Solutions LLC

Call2Recycle Inc.

Camel Group Co. Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

Duesenfeld GmbH

Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd.

EnerSys

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd.

GEM Co. Ltd.

Li Cycle Holdings Corp.

Nikkei Inc.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc

Saubermacher Dienstleistungs AG

Umicore NV

Snam S.p.A

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market - Market Dynamics

Major Driver

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles drives the electric vehicle battery recycling market growth during the forecast period. There is a growing concern regarding global warming and climate change caused by the harmful effects of vehicular emissions caused by fossil fuel-operated vehicles. As a result, it has significantly fuelled the demand for electric vehicles. Additionally, there is an increasing preference for electric vehicles by consumers due to the frequent fluctuations in global oil and gas prices. Hence, there is increasing adoption of electric vehicles across the world, leading to improved energy security, enhanced fuel economy, and lower vehicular emissions. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend

The increasing lithium supply-demand gap is a key trend in the global electric vehicle battery recycling market. There is an increasing demand for lithium due to the rise in demand for electric vehicle batteries globally. As a result, it has led to a shortage of lithium in the market. Some of the key application areas of lithium include pharmaceuticals, construction, glass, and ceramic. Therefore the increasing demand for lithium has pressurized the suppliers to meet the demand. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The high safety issue associated with the storage and transportation of spent batteries is a major challenge hindering the market growth. Logistic issues is one of the key challenge faced by the lithium-ion battery waste management market. In the case of transportation, proper disposal of collected waste can be a significant challenge. Thus, there must be a greater focus on solid wastes that are generated from battery recycling operations. Prevention, reuse and recycling, compositing, and landfills are some of the main criteria the manufacturers should consider while designing the handling and transportation systems of disposed lithium-ion batteries. Hence, such factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,862.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 35.17 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, Norway, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accurec Recycling GmbH, Amaron Batteries, Andritz AG, Aqua Metals Inc., Battery Solutions LLC, Call2Recycle Inc., Camel Group Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Duesenfeld GmbH, Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd., EnerSys, Exxon Mobil Corp., Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., GEM Co. Ltd., Li Cycle Holdings Corp., Nikkei Inc., RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc, Saubermacher Dienstleistungs AG, Umicore NV, and Snam S.p.A Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

