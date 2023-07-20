Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System (EV BTMS) Market to grow by USD 17,527.94 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing demand for EVs and their expanded applications drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market size is forecast to increase by USD 17,527.94 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 31.68%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the Increasing demand for EVs and their expanded applications. The new cooling method for EV BTMS: DX and EV BTMS surges lithium-ion battery performance improving the range of EVs. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System (EV BTMS) Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including BMS Powersafe, Dana Inc., Dober, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG, Ewert Energy Systems Inc., Exponential Power Inc., Gentherm Inc., Hanon Systems, Infineon Technologies AG, Leclanche SA, Lithium Balance AS, MAHLE GmbH, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Turntide Technologies Inc., Valeo SA, and VOSS Automotive GmbH and Vendor Offering for any 2 Vendors

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Expense Management Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

This report extensively covers market segmentation by battery type (li-ion, lead-acid, and others), vehicle type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the li-ion segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is expected to experience rapid growth due to the high demand for lithium-ion batteries in the EV industry and the decreasing price of battery technology. Lithium-ion batteries are the most popular battery technology on the market, offering the highest current density, longest power-holding capacity, and longest shelf life. With mass production and government incentives, the price of these batteries is projected to significantly decline. As a result, there will be a substantial increase in demand for lithium-ion batteries for EVs during the forecast period. These batteries have exceptional electrochemical performance and capacity, making them the most promising choice for energy storage in EVs. Compared to lead-acid batteries of similar capacities, lithium-ion batteries are lighter and smaller, providing EV manufacturers with greater flexibility and reduced weight in vehicles. Additionally, lithium-ion batteries require minimal maintenance, reducing the likelihood of downtime in EVs powered by these batteries. Therefore, these factors will drive the growth of the EV battery thermal management system market segment in the forecast period.

Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System (EV BTMS) Market - Market Dynamics

Key Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System (EV BTMS) Market Driver

The increasing demand for EVs and their expanded applications are notably driving market growth. BEVs and PHEVs are the main drivers of the market, with over 10.5 million new BEVs and PHEVs sold worldwide in 2021, representing a 55% increase compared to the previous year. The sales of all-electric vehicles also experienced significant growth in 2022. The market for BEVs is expected to continue expanding in the forecast period due to factors such as the development of charging infrastructure, advancements in electric vehicle technology, and improving socioeconomic conditions. The utilization of EV powertrains has extended to various applications, including 48V systems, start-stop/micro-hybrid systems, and regenerative braking systems in conventional internal combustion engine vehicles. Consequently, there is a substantial demand for EV BTMS solutions that can enhance the battery's lifespan, widen the operating temperature range, and extend the driving range of electric vehicles. Hence, these factors will propel the global EV BTMS market in the forecast period.

Significant Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System (EV BTMS) Market Trends

The increasing use of software and sensors for intelligent BMS is an emerging trend supporting market growth. Cutting-edge features such as GPS, contemporary powertrain systems, air conditioning systems, power windows, and real-time battery charge level displays are increasingly incorporated into EVs and PHEVs. These features require a significant amount of power, leading to frequent charging and faster battery power loss in electric vehicles. As a result, there is a growing demand for effective and optimized work cycles in rechargeable batteries, driving the expansion of the global EV BTMS market in the automotive sector. The key characteristics of a BMS are accuracy, fault detection, and resilience of the integrated controller. Integrated circuits and sensors that collect precise information are gaining popularity in the development of intelligent BMSs. These BMSs can track and identify even the smallest changes in battery voltage and current through sensors, offering an accuracy of +0.5% for current and +0.1% for voltage throughout their lifetime. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global EV BTMS market during the forecast period.

Major Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System (EV BTMS) Market Challenge

Environmental concerns are major challenges hindering market growth.

The rapid installation of EV charging stations worldwide is increasing the workload on coal-fired power plants, which are commonly used as the electricity source for these stations. Coal plants are known for releasing harmful exhaust fumes and contributing to environmental pollution. Additionally, the high energy requirements of EV battery manufacturing further burden conventional power plants. In contrast, modern internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles adhere to strict emission standards and employ technologies such as selective catalytic converter systems and advanced catalytic converters to reduce vehicle emissions. These factors pose challenges to the overall growth of the global EV BTMS market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System (EV BTMS) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle battery thermal management system (EV BTMS) market vendors

Electric Vehicle Battery Thermal Management System (EV BTMS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17,527.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 29.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BMS Powersafe, Dana Inc., Dober, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG, Ewert Energy Systems Inc., Exponential Power Inc., Gentherm Inc., Hanon Systems, Infineon Technologies AG, Leclanche SA, Lithium Balance AS, MAHLE GmbH, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc., Turntide Technologies Inc., Valeo SA, and VOSS Automotive GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

