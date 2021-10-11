Electric Vehicle Charger Market Size to Increase by 18.5 Mn Units | 25% YOY Growth in 2020 | Technavio

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., AddEnergie Technologies Inc., AeroVironment Inc., BP Plc, ChargePoint Inc., Electricite de France SA, Evatran Group Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Webasto SE are some of the major market participants. Although the growing sales of electric vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Electric Vehicle Charger Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

End-user

Residential



Commercial

Type

Slow Charger



Fast Charger

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



ROW

Electric Vehicle Charger Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the electric vehicle charger market in the auto parts & equipment industry include ABB Ltd., AddEnergie Technologies Inc., AeroVironment Inc., BP Plc, ChargePoint Inc., Electricite de France SA, Evatran Group Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Webasto SE. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the electric vehicle charger market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

The electric vehicle charger market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate. The growing sales of electric vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities.

Electric Vehicle Charger Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle charger market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric vehicle charger market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric vehicle charger market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle charger market vendors

Electric Vehicle Charger Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 29% Market growth 2020-2024 18.5 mn units Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 25.00 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, and ROW Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, France, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., AddÉnergie Technologies Inc., AeroVironment Inc., BP Plc, ChargePoint Inc., Electricite de France SA, Evatran Group Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Webasto SE. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

