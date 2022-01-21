Electric Vehicle Charger Market to Record 24.79% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |44% of Growth to Originate from APAC| 17000+ Technavio Reports

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Electric Vehicle Charger Market is expected to increase by 26825.74 thousand units from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 28.35%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 44% among the other regions.

Download a FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Regional Market Outlook

The Electric Vehicle Charger Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China is the key market for electric vehicle chargers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The high number of domestic automakers will facilitate the electric vehicle charger market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The key factors for the growth of the EV charger market in APAC are as follows:

High number of domestic automakers

Low-cost market owing to the highly advanced domestic EV models in China , South Korea , and Japan

, , and Joint ventures from top foreign automakers with domestic companies and technology partnerships for entering China, Japan , and South Korea

, and Aggressive green car policies from governments

Higher development rate of charging infrastructure in Japan and China China had the highest number of electric vehicles in use as of 2020 and is forecasted to continue to produce the most number of electric vehicles in Asia in 2025.

To unlock more regional highlights on Electric Vehicle Charger Market - Download our FREE sample report

Vendor Insights-

The Electric Vehicle Charger Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

ABB Ltd. - The company offers a total EV charging solution from compact, high-quality AC wall boxes, reliable DC fast-charging stations with robust connectivity.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Free Sample Report

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Electric Vehicle Charger Market Driver:

Government incentives & subsidies for EV charging infrastructure developments:

The key factor driving growth in the electric vehicle charger market is the government incentives and subsidies for EV charging infrastructure developments. Charging locations are categorized as home and on-road based on their location and as private and public based on infrastructure providers. OEMs offer home-based charging solutions with EV purchases; however, the challenge remains with the availability of on-road private and public charging facilities. The adoption rate of EVs in a region is directly proportional to the availability of charging infrastructure on roads. Attractive incentives for EV chargers and the purchase of EVs are expected to boost the installations of EV chargers and attract OEMs and private organizations to invest in the development of the infrastructure to increase the sales of EVs. Such government incentives are driving the growth of the electric vehicle charger market.

The key factor driving growth in the electric vehicle charger market is the government incentives and subsidies for EV charging infrastructure developments. Charging locations are categorized as home and on-road based on their location and as private and public based on infrastructure providers. OEMs offer home-based charging solutions with EV purchases; however, the challenge remains with the availability of on-road private and public charging facilities. The adoption rate of EVs in a region is directly proportional to the availability of charging infrastructure on roads. Attractive incentives for EV chargers and the purchase of EVs are expected to boost the installations of EV chargers and attract OEMs and private organizations to invest in the development of the infrastructure to increase the sales of EVs. Such government incentives are driving the growth of the electric vehicle charger market. Electric Vehicle Charger Market Trend:

Open and closed platform approaches by EV charger solution providers:

The open and closed platform approaches by EV charger solution providers are another factor supporting the electric vehicle charger market share growth. The EV charger market is becoming more dynamic owing to the entry of many regional and local players, vibrant partnerships, and demand from end-users. As the number of EV charger providers is increasing in the market, their business approach toward charging stations is following the same trend as that of other technology-related markets, such as operating systems and smartphones. Various top players in this market believe that within a few years, the market will close down the vibrancy to establish market shares and dominancy. Therefore, we are witnessing an Apple and Android or Windows and Linux approach among the EV charging solutions providers.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports -

Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market -The electric vehicle transmission system market has the potential to grow by USD 10.40 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.69%. Download a free sample now!

Electric Vehicle Relays Market -The electric vehicle relays market has the potential to grow by USD 21.42 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 31.43%. Download a free sample now!

Electric Vehicle Charger Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.35% Market growth 2021-2025 26825.74 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.79 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, France, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., AddEnergie Technologies Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Chargemaster Ltd., ChargePoint Inc., Electricite de France SA, Evatran Group Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Webasto SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.



About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio