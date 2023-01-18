Electric vehicle charging infrastructure market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size is estimated to grow by USD 121.33 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 39.97% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 61% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For more Insights on market size, Request a sample report

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market 2023-2027

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure market – Customer Landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Electric vehicle charging infrastructure market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on charging (fast charger and slow charger), type (AC and DC), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the fast charger segment will be significant during the forecast period. Fast chargers have an exciting breakthrough when it comes to EVs. These take significantly lesser time to recharge EV batteries to 100% when compared to slow chargers. The demand for these chargers is expected to grow during the forecast period as EV charging infrastructure manufacturers are focusing on providing fast-charging infrastructure owing to the range anxiety of EV owners.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market.

APAC will account for 61% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The EV charging infrastructure market in APAC is growing rapidly due to the increasing adoption of EVs in countries such as China , Japan , Singapore , India , Thailand , and South Korea . In addition, the introduction of various initiatives and laws to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles is fostering the growth of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in APAC.

Download a Sample Report

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the growing production of EVs.

The demand for EVs is increasing across the world. This can be attributed to the initiatives undertaken by governments to promote the adoption of environmentally-friendly transportation systems.

Governments in many countries are also offering incentives such as subsidies for the installation of EV charging infrastructure.

For instance, in January 2020 , the Government of India approved the installation of 2,636 EV charging stations in 62 cities located in 24 states and union territories in the country as part of the second phase of the FAME India scheme.

, the Government of approved the installation of 2,636 EV charging stations in 62 cities located in 24 states and union territories in the country as part of the second phase of the FAME India scheme. Similarly, in November 2019 , the Government of Germany planned an investment of USD 3.93 billion for the expansion of electric car charging stations.

, the Government of planned an investment of for the expansion of electric car charging stations. Many such government initiatives undertaken for the installation of EV charging infrastructure are supporting the growth of the market in focus.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of wireless charging of EVs is a key trend in the market.

The concept of wireless charging is based on inductive charging technology.

The technology is beneficial as it reduces the size of the battery in EVs.

With the presence of proper infrastructure for wireless charging, EVs can be charged when parked on the side of a road or even when driving.

This reduces the demand for large battery packs, which also aids in reducing the overall weight of the vehicle.

The advent of wireless charging in EVs will attract investments in enhancing EV charging infrastructure, thereby supporting the growth of the market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Theft concerns associated with EV charging stations are challenging the growth of the market.

Charging stations such as level 1, level 2, and fast charging stations operate on different voltages.

The risk of electrocution is high at these stations is rising with increasing theft of copper, vandalism, frayed wires, or accidents involving charging equipment.

Also, some of the safety features at EV charging stations may fail due to lightning, which is adversely affecting the growth of the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this electric vehicle charging infrastructure market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle charging infrastructure market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The electric vehicle (EV) motor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.87% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,492.96 million . The increasing average miles driven by EVs on a single charge are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of operational infrastructure in emerging markets may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.87% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The increasing average miles driven by EVs on a single charge are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as lack of operational infrastructure in emerging markets may impede the market growth. The electric vehicle transmission system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 24,604.48 million . The increasing demand for BEVs is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the lack of adequate supporting infrastructure for EVs may impede the market growth.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 39.97% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 121.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 35.03 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Norway Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Alfen NV, Blink Charging Co., BP Plc, E.ON UK Plc, EV Connect, EV Safe Charge Inc, EVBox BV, EVgo Services LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, PG&E Corp., Phihong USA Corp., Polarium Energy Solutions AB, Schneider Electric SE, Shell plc, Shenzhen Atess Power Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, The Mobility House GmbH, TotalEnergies SE, and Webasto SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Charging



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Charging methods Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Charging methods Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Charging

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Charging - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Charging - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Charging

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Charging



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Charging

6.3 Fast charger - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Fast charger - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fast charger - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Fast charger - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fast charger - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Slow charger - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Slow charger - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Slow charger - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Slow charger - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Slow charger - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Charging

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Charging ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 AC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on AC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on AC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on AC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on AC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 DC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on DC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on DC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on DC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on DC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 108: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 111: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Alfen NV

Exhibit 113: Alfen NV - Overview



Exhibit 114: Alfen NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Alfen NV - Key offerings

12.5 Blink Charging Co.

Exhibit 116: Blink Charging Co. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Blink Charging Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Blink Charging Co. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Blink Charging Co. - Key offerings

12.6 BP Plc

Exhibit 120: BP Plc - Overview



Exhibit 121: BP Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 122: BP Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: BP Plc - Segment focus

12.7 E.ON UK Plc

Exhibit 124: E.ON UK Plc - Overview



Exhibit 125: E.ON UK Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: E.ON UK Plc - Key offerings

12.8 EV Connect

Exhibit 127: EV Connect - Overview



Exhibit 128: EV Connect - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: EV Connect - Key offerings

12.9 EV Safe Charge Inc

Exhibit 130: EV Safe Charge Inc - Overview



Exhibit 131: EV Safe Charge Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: EV Safe Charge Inc - Key offerings

12.10 EVBox BV

Exhibit 133: EVBox BV - Overview



Exhibit 134: EVBox BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: EVBox BV - Key offerings

12.11 EVgo Services LLC

Exhibit 136: EVgo Services LLC - Overview



Exhibit 137: EVgo Services LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: EVgo Services LLC - Key offerings

12.12 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 139: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 140: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 142: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

12.13 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 144: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 145: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 147: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.14 Shell plc

Exhibit 149: Shell plc - Overview



Exhibit 150: Shell plc - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Shell plc - Key news



Exhibit 152: Shell plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Shell plc - Segment focus

12.15 Siemens AG

Exhibit 154: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 155: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 157: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.16 The Mobility House GmbH

Exhibit 159: The Mobility House GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 160: The Mobility House GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: The Mobility House GmbH - Key offerings

12.17 Webasto SE

Exhibit 162: Webasto SE - Overview



Exhibit 163: Webasto SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Webasto SE - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio