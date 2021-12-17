Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 29.58% | Growing Production of EVs to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market in APAC 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in the APAC report covers the following areas:

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market in APAC 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The government subsidies and incentives and declining prices of lithium-ion batteries will offer immense growth opportunities. However, a lack of standardization and infrastructure might hamper the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market in APAC 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

AC



DC

Geography

China



South Korea (Republic Of Korea)

Japan



Rest Of APAC

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market in APAC 2021-2025: Key Regions & Revenue Generating Segment

92% of the market's growth will originate from China during the forecast period. China is a key market for electric vehicle charging infrastructure in APAC. Market growth in China will be faster than the growth of the market in South Korea (Republic of Korea) and Japan. The growing adoption and sales of EVs, the enactment of various laws, subsidies, and policies to promote the adoption of EVs, and the declining battery costs will facilitate the EV charging infrastructure market growth in China over the forecast period.

The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in APAC by the AC segment will be significant for revenue generation. The adoption of AC charging infrastructures is higher due to their lower cost of production, operation, and installation than their counterparts. Therefore, the tariffs to charge from an AC EV charging infrastructure is also lower than its counterparts.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market in APAC 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in APAC growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in APAC size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in APAC

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in APACvendors

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market In APAC Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.58% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 15.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.99 Regional analysis China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and Rest of APAC Performing market contribution China at 92% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., ChargePoint Inc., Daimler AG, Renault SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., TotalEnergies SE, and Webasto SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

