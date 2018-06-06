Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market to Grow at 41.8% CAGR by 2023

Browse 66 Market Data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by Charging Station (AC Charging Station, DC Charging Station), Installation Type (Residential, Commercial), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Row) - Global Forecast to 2023" http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/518938-electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market-by-charging-station-ac-charging-station-dc-charging-station-inductive-charging-station-connector-type-chademo-ccs-others-location-public-private-and-geography-global-trend-and-forecast-to-2022.html .

The major players in the electric vehicle charging stations market include Charge Point (US), ABB (Switzerland), Tesla (US), Engie (France), Aero Vironment (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Efacec (Portugal), EVgo (US), Leviton (US), Alfen (Netherlands), Allego (Netherlands), Blink Charging (US), Clipper Creek (US), Sema Connect (US), and TGOOD (Hong Kong).

The electric vehicle charging stations market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The rapid expansion of EV charging stations in China supports the growth of electric vehicle charging stations market in APAC. The country aims at installing approx. 500,000 public EV charging stations by 2020. Furthermore, other Asian countries, such as India, Thailand, and Singapore, have announced their investment plans to develop EV charging infrastructure. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the electric vehicle charging stations market in APAC.

Inquire for DISCOUNT on "Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by Charging Station (AC Charging Station, DC Charging Station), Installation Type (Residential, Commercial), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Row) - Global Forecast to 2023" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=518938 .

The market for DC charging stations is expected to grow at a higher CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The ability of DC charging stations to charge an electric vehicle (EV) in lesser time compared to AC charging stations is the primary driving factor for the high growth rate of former in the electric vehicle charging stations market. Also, the increasing popularity of public charging stations is boosting the demand for DC charging stations.

The break-up of the profiles of primary participants for the report has been given below.

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 20%

Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 20% By Designation: C-Level Executives - 50%, Directors- 30%, and Others - 20%

C-Level Executives - 50%, Directors- 30%, and Others - 20% By Region: North America -30%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 40%, and RoW- 5%

Order a copy of "Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market" research report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=518938 .

The research report on the Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market analyzes and forecasts the market based on charging station, installation type, and region. Based on charging station, the market has been segmented into AC charging station and DC charging station. On the basis of installation type, the electric vehicle charging stations market has been classified into residential and commercial. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the electric vehicle market based on vehicle type and region. Based on region, the electric vehicle and electric vehicle charging stations market has been classified into 4 major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Another research titled Energy Efficient Motor Market Global Forecast to 2023 says, The energy efficient motor market is expected to reach USD 41.57 billion by 2023 from USD 30.34 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2018 and 2023. The key factors driving the growth of the energy efficient motor market are saving on energy and subsequent cost over traditional motors, increasing support from governments worldwide for the adoption of energy efficient motor, rising need to diminish greenhouse effect, and increasing adoption of energy efficient motors in the industrial sector. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major contributors to the North American energy efficient motor market. Companies such as ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), WEG (Brazil), GE (US), Schneider Electric (France), Nidec (Japan), Rockwell (US), CG (India), Bosch Rexroth (Germany), and Kirloskar Electric (India) have been profiled in this 137 pages research report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1358566 .

Explore more reports on Semiconductor and Electronics Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/semiconductor-and-electronics/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

SOURCE ReportsnReports