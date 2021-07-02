Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Worth $103.6 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2021 -- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

LONDON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by Charging Type (Level 1, Level 2, DCFC), Connection Type (Pantograph, Connector, Wireless), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Mounting Type (Wall, Pedestal, and Ceiling), Vehicle Type, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028", published by Meticulous Research®, the electric vehicle charging stations market is expected to reach a value of $103.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period of 2021-2028. By volume, the electric vehicle charging stations market is expected to reach 11,647.5 thousand units by 2028, at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2021.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5078

Electric vehicle charging stations are defined as a site where one or more EVSEs are installed. These sites can be residential, non-residential, or commercial. Electrical energy is supplied through special connectors that conform to the variety of electric charging connector standards for the recharging of plug-in electric vehicles—including electric cars, electric buses, and special-purpose electric vehicles.

The growth of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market is mainly attributed to factors such as government initiatives to drive the adoption of electric vehicles and associated infrastructure, rising demand for electric vehicle fast-charging infrastructure, increasing prevalence of range anxiety, and increasing deployment of EVs by shared mobility operators. However, the high initial cost of installation is likely to hinder the market's growth. Increasing R&D in V2G technology, increasing adoption of electric mobility in emerging economies, and growing deployment of charging stations by retail MNCs are projected to provide significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in this market.

The overall electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented based on charging type, connection type, vehicle type, mounting type, component, end user, and geography.

Based on charging type, the electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into Level 1, Level 2, and DC fast charging. In 2021, the Level 2 segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to government funding and incentives for the installation of Level 2 charging stations, lower installation cost compared to DC fast-charging stations, and greater efficiency in terms of less charging time than Level 1 charging stations. However, the DC fast-charging stations segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5078

Based on connection type, the electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into pantograph, connectors, and wireless charging. In 2021, the connector segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to government initiatives to expand the DC fast-charging station infrastructure and increasing investment by stakeholders of electric mobility in emerging economies for developing EV charging infrastructure.

Based on vehicle type, the electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into passenger cars, heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers & scooters. In 2021, the passenger vehicles segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market. The segment's growth is attributed to the favourable government policies and subsidies for promoting the adoption of electric vehicles, growing awareness regarding the role of electric vehicles in reducing emissions, increasing fuel prices, and proactive participation by automotive OEMs in producing electric passenger vehicles.

Based on mounting type, the electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into wall mount, pedestal mount, and ceiling mount. In 2021, the wall mount segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the cost-effectiveness of the wall mount chargers, easy installation process, and various fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to private property owners and management companies for the development of EV charging infrastructure.

Based on component, the electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. In 2021, the hardware segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market. The growth of this segment is attributed to infrastructural developments for supporting the transition to electric mobility, increasing demand for EV charging stations in developing and developed economies, and attractive fiscal and non-fiscal incentive plans for setting up manufacturing units of EV charging stations and related components.

Quick Buy – Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/32532556

Based on end user, the electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into commercial EV charging stations and residential EV charging stations. In 2021, the commercial EV charging stations segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall electric vehicle charging stations market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the growing number of installations of EV charging stations in public places like shopping malls, restaurants, commercial buildings, parking areas, railway stations, and airports; and government initiatives for the installation of publicly accessible charging stations.

Geographically, the electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, Asia-Pacific region is estimated to command the largest share of the global electric vehicle charging stations market, followed by Europe and North America. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the growing demand for electric vehicles in countries such as China and Japan and rising government initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which, in turn, is poised to increase the adoption of electric vehicles.

However, Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of electric vehicle charging stations market in this region is primarily attributed to government initiatives to develop charging infrastructure across the region. Countries like France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, and the U.K. are five front-runner countries for electric vehicles and charging points across the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global electric vehicle charging stations market are Webasto Group, EVBox Group, Electrify America LLC., BP plc., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Evgo Services LLC., Connected Kerb Limited, Wanbang Xingxing Charging Technology Co., Ltd., Électricité de France, Tesla, Inc., Hangzhou AoNeng Power Supply Equipment Co., Ltd., EV Charging Installers of America LLC, Addénergie Technologies, Inc., EV Connect, Inc., and ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market-5078

Scope of the Report

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Charging Type

Level 2

Level 1

DC Fast charging

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Connection Type

Connectors

Pantograph

Wireless EV charging

Static wireless EV charging



Dynamic wireless EV charging

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Component

Hardware

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE)



Electrical Distribution Systems



Cable Management Systems

Software

Charging Station Management Systems (CSMS)



Interoperability Solutions



Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP)



Smartphone Applications

Services

Maintenance Services



Systems Integration & Installation Services

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Mounting Type

Wall Mount

Pedestal Mount

Ceiling Mount

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Two-wheelers & Scooters

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by End User

Commercial EV Charging Stations

Commercial Public EV Charging Stations



On-Road Charging





Parking Spaces





Destination Chargers



Commercial Private EV Charging Stations



Fleet Charging





Captive Charging



Residential EV Charging Stations

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market, by Geography

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia



New Zealand



Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(RoAPAC) Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Sweden



Norway



Denmark



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5078

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market by Type (DWCS, SWCS), Component (Base Pads, Vehicle Pads), Technology (CWEVCS, PMWEVCS, IWEVCS, RIWEVCS), Power Supply (<11, 11–50kW), Application (Commercial, Residential), Propulsion, and End User—Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-systems-market-5178

Electric Vehicle (EV) Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, LCVs, HCVs, Two-wheelers, e-Scooters & Bikes), Propulsion Type (BEV, FCEV, PHEV, HEV), End Use (Private, Commercial, Industrial), Power Output, Charging Standard, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-vehicles-market-5179

Electric Scooter Market by Vehicle Type (Electric Motorcycles, E-scooters & Bikes), Power Output (Less Than 3.6kW, 3.6kW to 7.2kW), Battery Technology (SLA, Li-ion, Li-ion Polymer), Motor Type, Charging Type, End-user - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-scooter-market-5191

Electric Car Market by Propulsion Type (BEV, FCEV, PHEV, HEV), Power Output (Less Than 100kW, 100 kW to 250 kW), End Use (Private, Commercial), and Geography — Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-car-market-5187

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/243/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market-2028

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd