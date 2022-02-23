Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market - 67% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Lithium-ion Battery Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market: Advances in EV battery and associated technologies to drive growth

The advances in EV batteries and associated technologies are expected to drive the electric vehicle battery market growth.

Several automotive companies are engaging in collaborative partnerships with other manufacturers for developing batteries with improved specifications.

Next-generation batteries are safer compared to lithium-ion batteries, have high charging rates, and have low battery leakage risks.

Several initiatives are being implemented for improving battery quality. Such rising initiatives to enhance the efficiency of electric vehicles will drive the EV battery market growth during the forecast period.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market: Significant developments in EV charging infrastructure will be a major trend

Significant developments in EV charging infrastructure will also influence the growth of this market.

Factors, including the deployment targets for charging stations, enactment of regulations, provision of financial aids, and the mobilization of funding for installations are supporting the development of infrastructure for EVs.

Because of the contribution of several key members in the EV value chain, the infrastructure for EVs will continue to grow and develop while leading to high electric vehicle battery Sales

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market: Safety Concerns to hamper the market

The factors such as safety concerns regarding lithium-ion batteries may impede the market growth.

The electric vehicle battery market analysis report will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth which will help companies evaluate and develop business strategies.

To know more about drivers, trends & challenges - Request a Free Sample

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the electric vehicle (EV) battery market by Type (Lithium-ion battery, Lead-acid battery, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The electric vehicle battery market share growth by the lithium-ion battery segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the high demand for lithium-ion batteries from the EV industry and the declining prices of battery technology. Lithium-ion batteries do not have the various drawbacks of other battery chemistries such as lead-acid batteries and NiMH batteries, and thus, the demand for these batteries for use in EVs will continue to rise. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the electric vehicle battery market size.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Request a free sample report

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.48% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 37.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.20 Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A123 Systems LLC, BYD Company Ltd., Cummins Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Ballard Power Systems Inc., and GS Yuasa International Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Lithium-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A123 Systems LLC

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

BYD Company Ltd.

Cummins Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

