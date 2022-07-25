Electric vehicle (EV) Battery Market, Evolving Opportunities with A123 Systems LLC and Ballard Power Systems Inc. - Technavio

Type - Lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery

Geography - APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa .

Major Five Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Companies

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

A123 Systems LLC

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Clarios

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

Cummins Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

EnerSys

Enertech International Inc.

Envision Energy USA Ltd.

Exide Industries Ltd.

Key Market Dynamics

One of the main factors fueling the expansion of the electric vehicle (EV) battery market is the rising demand for EVs and their expanded applications. Due to the following reasons, consumers are now beginning to purchase hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs):

The tendency has been toward lower fuel and GHG emissions. As a result, people are choosing greener vehicles.

To encourage the use of greener automobiles, many nations provide a range of alluring incentives and tax advantages.

To lessen the effects of global warming and curb GHG emissions, the majority of nations have established strict emission standards.

During the projected period, these measures will drive the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) battery market.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.87% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 38.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.06 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Norway, Germany, US, China, Japan, Norway, Germany, US, China, Japan, Norway, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A123 Systems LLC, Ballard Power Systems Inc., BYD Co. Ltd., Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., Cummins Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Enertech International Inc., Envision Energy USA Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Solid Power Inc., and Tianneng Battery Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

