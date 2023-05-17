Electric vehicle (EV) battery market size to grow by USD 53,626.86 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing demand for EVs and their expanded applications to influence market growth - Technavio

17 May, 2023, 09:45 ET
Technavio has been monitoring the electric vehicle (EV) battery market, and it is expected to grow by USD 53,626.86 million during the five-year forecast period. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 19.57% during 2022-2027. This report aids business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. The increasing use of software and sensors for intelligent battery management systems (BMS) is a key trend in the market. EVs and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) have innovative features such as global positioning systems (GPS), modern power train systems, AC systems, power windows, and displays. All of these features consume a large amount of power. Therefore, there is a need for rechargeable batteries. The increased use of powertrain systems in EVs and PHEVs has increased the use of high-power-density lithium-ion batteries. This has influenced battery manufacturers to increase their focus on developing advanced high-end BMS solutions through R&D. Such factors are expected to increase the use of EV batteries, which, in turn, will support market growth during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. A123 Systems LLC, Ballard Power Systems Inc., BYD Co. Ltd., Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., Cummins Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Enertech International Inc., Envision Group, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Solid Power Inc., Tianneng Battery, and Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing demand for EVs and their expanded applications are driving market growth. Advances in EV technology improve charging infrastructure, which is expected to boost the demand for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) during the forecast period. The rising demand for BEVs and PHEVs increases revenue generation. EV powertrains are being used for regular internal combustion engine vehicles, such as 48V systems, start-stop/micro-hybrid systems, and regenerative braking systems. This increases the workload on the battery, thereby driving demand for battery thermal management systems (BTMS) solutions. These solutions enable wider operating temperature ranges, extend battery life, and expand the range of EVs. These factors are anticipated to fuel market growth during the forecast period.
Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
- Type
- Lithium-ion Battery
- Lead-acid Battery
- Others
- Vehicle Type
- Battery Electric Vehicle
- Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The lithium-ion battery segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the high demand for lithium-ion batteries from the EV industry and the declining prices of battery technology. Lithium-ion batteries are manufactured using various combinations of anode and cathode materials, each of which has different safety, cost, and performance characteristics. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our electric vehicle (EV) battery market report covers the following areas:
- Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market size
- Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market trends
- Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market industry analysis
- Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market five forces analysis
- Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market competitive landscape
The growing global power crisis is challenging market growth. The global demand for electricity to power EVs is increasing, with the expansion of the markets for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and EVs. Some countries, such as India and Japan, are facing a power crisis. Currently, Japan imports more than 85% of its primary energy. This has increased the country's dependence on oil imports, thereby driving electricity prices. The energy crisis and the rising cost of power generation have a major impact on EV sales. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the EV battery market during the forecast period.
What's New? -
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the EV battery market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the EV battery market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As, as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Vendor offerings
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. - The company offers EV batteries such as Fcmove HD and Fcmove XD.
- BYD Co. Ltd. - The company offers electric vehicle batteries such as BYD Han EV.
- Clarios - The company offers electric vehicle batteries such as Clarios xEV.
- Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. - The company offers EV batteries such as G2 CR-205, GC2 CR-220, and GC2 CR-235.
Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle (EV) battery market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electric vehicle (EV) battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electric vehicle (EV) battery market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle (EV) battery market vendors
|
Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.57%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 53,626.86 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%)
|
16.34
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 48%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, Norway, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
A123 Systems LLC, Ballard Power Systems Inc., BYD Co. Ltd., Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., Cummins Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Enertech International Inc., Envision Group, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Solid Power Inc., Tianneng Battery, and Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio Utilities market reports
