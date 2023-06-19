Electric vehicle (EV) battery market size to grow by USD 53,626.86 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing demand for EVs and their expanded applications to influence market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK , June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Information Services Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market

Vendors : 15+, Including A123 Systems LLC, Ballard Power Systems Inc., BYD Co. Ltd., Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., Cummins Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Enertech International Inc., Envision Group, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Solid Power Inc., Tianneng Battery, and Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (Lithium-ion battery, Lead-acid battery, and Others), vehicle type (battery electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, and hybrid electric vehicle), and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Technavio has been monitoring the electric vehicle (EV) battery market, and it is expected to grow by USD 53,626.86 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 19.57% during the forecast period. To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report

Electric vehicle (EV) battery market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including A123 Systems LLC, Ballard Power Systems Inc., BYD Co. Ltd., Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., Cummins Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Enertech International Inc., Envision Group, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Solid Power Inc., Tianneng Battery, and Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The increasing demand for EVs and their expanded applications are driving market growth. Advances in EV technology improve charging infrastructure, which is expected to boost the demand for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) during the forecast period. The rising demand for BEVs and PHEVs increases revenue generation.

EV powertrains are being used for regular internal combustion engine vehicles, such as 48V systems, start-stop/micro-hybrid systems, and regenerative braking systems. This increases the workload on the battery, thereby driving demand for battery thermal management systems (BTMS) solutions. These solutions enable wider operating temperature ranges, extend battery life, and expand the range of EVs. These factors are anticipated to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

The growing global power crisis is challenging market growth. The global demand for electricity to power EVs is increasing, with the expansion of the markets for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and EVs. Some countries, such as India and Japan, are facing a power crisis.

Currently, Japan imports more than 85% of its primary energy. This has increased the country's dependence on oil imports, thereby driving electricity prices. The energy crisis and the rising cost of power generation have a major impact on EV sales. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the EV battery market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

The electric vehicle (EV) battery market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this electric vehicle (EV) battery market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) battery market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the electric vehicle (EV) battery market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electric vehicle (EV) battery market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle (EV) battery market vendors

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.57% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 53,626.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.34 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, Norway, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A123 Systems LLC, Ballard Power Systems Inc., BYD Co. Ltd., Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., Cummins Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Enertech International Inc., Envision Group, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Solid Power Inc., Tianneng Battery, and Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

