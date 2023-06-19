Electric vehicle (EV) battery market size to grow by USD 53,626.86 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing demand for EVs and their expanded applications to influence market growth - Technavio

19 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET
Information Services Market Insights -
- Vendors: 15+, Including A123 Systems LLC, Ballard Power Systems Inc., BYD Co. Ltd., Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., Cummins Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Enertech International Inc., Envision Group, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Solid Power Inc., Tianneng Battery, and Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd., among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Type (Lithium-ion battery, Lead-acid battery, and Others), vehicle type (battery electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, and hybrid electric vehicle), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
Technavio has been monitoring the electric vehicle (EV) battery market, and it is expected to grow by USD 53,626.86 million from 2022 to 2027. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 19.57% during the forecast period. To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report
Electric vehicle (EV) battery market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including A123 Systems LLC, Ballard Power Systems Inc., BYD Co. Ltd., Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., Cummins Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Enertech International Inc., Envision Group, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Solid Power Inc., Tianneng Battery, and Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.
Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers -
The increasing demand for EVs and their expanded applications are driving market growth. Advances in EV technology improve charging infrastructure, which is expected to boost the demand for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) during the forecast period. The rising demand for BEVs and PHEVs increases revenue generation.
EV powertrains are being used for regular internal combustion engine vehicles, such as 48V systems, start-stop/micro-hybrid systems, and regenerative braking systems. This increases the workload on the battery, thereby driving demand for battery thermal management systems (BTMS) solutions. These solutions enable wider operating temperature ranges, extend battery life, and expand the range of EVs. These factors are anticipated to fuel market growth during the forecast period.
Key challenges -
The growing global power crisis is challenging market growth. The global demand for electricity to power EVs is increasing, with the expansion of the markets for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and EVs. Some countries, such as India and Japan, are facing a power crisis.
Currently, Japan imports more than 85% of its primary energy. This has increased the country's dependence on oil imports, thereby driving electricity prices. The energy crisis and the rising cost of power generation have a major impact on EV sales. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the EV battery market during the forecast period.
The electric vehicle (EV) battery market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this electric vehicle (EV) battery market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) battery market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the electric vehicle (EV) battery market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the electric vehicle (EV) battery market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle (EV) battery market vendors
Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.57%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 53,626.86 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
16.34
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 48%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Norway, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
A123 Systems LLC, Ballard Power Systems Inc., BYD Co. Ltd., Clarios, Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., Cummins Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Enertech International Inc., Envision Group, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., Hitachi Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Solid Power Inc., Tianneng Battery, and Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global electric vehicle (EV) battery market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global electric vehicle (EV) battery market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 By Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 By Vehicle Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By Vehicle Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Lithium-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Lithium-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Lithium-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Lithium-ion battery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Lithium-ion battery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Lead-acid battery - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Lead-acid battery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Lead-acid battery - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type
- 7.3 Battery electric vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Battery electric vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Battery electric vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Battery electric vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Battery electric vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Hybrid electric vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Hybrid electric vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Hybrid electric vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Hybrid electric vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Hybrid electric vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 117: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 A123 Systems LLC
- Exhibit 119: A123 Systems LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 120: A123 Systems LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: A123 Systems LLC - Key offerings
- 12.4 Ballard Power Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 122: Ballard Power Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Ballard Power Systems Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Ballard Power Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Ballard Power Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 BYD Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 126: BYD Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: BYD Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: BYD Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 129: BYD Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: BYD Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Clarios
- Exhibit 131: Clarios - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Clarios - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: Clarios - Key news
- Exhibit 134: Clarios - Key offerings
- 12.7 Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.
- Exhibit 135: Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Crown Battery Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Cummins Inc.
- Exhibit 138: Cummins Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Cummins Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: Cummins Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: Cummins Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.9 EnerSys
- Exhibit 142: EnerSys - Overview
- Exhibit 143: EnerSys - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: EnerSys - Key news
- Exhibit 145: EnerSys - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: EnerSys - Segment focus
- 12.10 Enertech International Inc.
- Exhibit 147: Enertech International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Enertech International Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: Enertech International Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Exide Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 150: Exide Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Exide Industries Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 152: Exide Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 GS Yuasa Corp.
- Exhibit 153: GS Yuasa Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: GS Yuasa Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 155: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 156: GS Yuasa Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 157: GS Yuasa Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.13 LG Chem Ltd.
- Exhibit 158: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: LG Chem Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 161: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 162: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.14 OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 163: OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 164: OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 165: OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Panasonic Holdings Corp.
- Exhibit 166: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 167: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 168: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 169: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 170: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 171: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 172: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 173: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 174: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 175: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 176: Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 177: Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 178: Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 179: Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 183: Research methodology
- Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 185: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations
