Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market size to grow by USD 121.33 billion from 2022 - 2027 | The growing production of EVs to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market size is set to increase by USD 121.33 billion between 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of almost 39.97%, according Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is driven by the escalating production of electric vehicles (EVs). This growth is driven by global concerns about the environment, with EVs offering zero emissions, presenting a cleaner alternative to traditional vehicles. Automotive manufacturers are focusing on EV development to meet consumer demands and address emission control needs. This increase in EV production is expected to boost the demand for EV charging infrastructure, supporting market growth ahead. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Buy the full report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market 2023-2027

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Charging

Fast Charger



Slow charger

Type

AC



DC

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The fast charger segment is expected for substantial market share growth during the forecast period within the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market. Fast chargers, also known as Direct Current (DC) chargers, are larger and quicker, representing a remarkable advancement in EV technology.

Receive our market sample report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the market. Some of these companies include ABB Ltd., Alfen NV, Blink Charging Co., BP Plc, E.ON UK Plc, EV Connect, EV Safe Charge Inc, EVBox BV, EVgo Services LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, PG&E Corp., Phihong USA Corp., Polarium Energy Solutions AB, Schneider Electric SE, Shell plc, Shenzhen Atess Power Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, The Mobility House GmbH, TotalEnergies SE, and Webasto SE.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as powering EV charging stations through renewable energy is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as Lack of standardization and infrastructure may threaten the growth of the market.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market 2023 – 2027: Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

Wireless charging for EVs using inductive technology, employing magnetic coils with an air gap to transmit electrical energy, reducing reliance on large batteries is the market trend.

Advantages include convenient charging while parked roadside or in motion, diminishing battery size, hence cutting vehicle weight and costs.

Growing government and manufacturer investments in wireless EV charging development and implementation forecast market growth due to its user-friendly, cable-free approach.

Download the sample report now for information on the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market challenges.

Download now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of electric vehicle charging infrastructure market - Download Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market: Electric Vehicle Battery Market size is estimated to grow by USD 53,626.86 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 19.57% during the forecast period.s

Electric Vehicle (EV) Market: Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market size is estimated to grow by 25,927.15 thousand units between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 37.45% during the forecast period.

TOC

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio