Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market size to grow by USD 19,024.88 million from 2022 to 2027: The vehicle-to-grid infrastructure for decentralized power generation to be a major market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market size is forecast to increase by USD 19,024.88 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.62%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing number of M&A and strategic partnerships, government subsidies and incentives, and declining prices of lithium-ion batteries. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., Alfen NV, Allego BV, Besen International Group Co. Ltd, Blink Charging Co., ChargePoint Holdings Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, ENGIE SA, Enphase Energy Inc., EVBox BV, EVgo Services LLC, Helen Ltd., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Shell plc, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., Volkswagen AG, and Webasto SE

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market - Segmentation Analysis

This electric vehicle (EV) charging station market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (AC and DC), end-user (commercial and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the AC segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to factors such as the advantages of AC charging stations, including low set-up, installation, and maintenance costs. Moreover, AC charging stations require less infrastructure. The demand for PHEVs in emerging markets will also drive the growth of the segment.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Government subsidies and incentives drive the Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station market growth during the forecast period.

Governments in various countries provide funding, incentives, and subsidies to develop and expand EV charging infrastructure.

This is crucial to drive the sales of new energy vehicles such as BEVs and PHEVs. Furthermore, the stringent regulations on vehicular emissions to reduce carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, and other hydrocarbon emissions also play a key role in driving the sales of BEVs and PHEVs.

Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

The vehicle-to-grid infrastructure for decentralized power generation is an emerging market trend.

V2G is an advanced system that enables BEVs and PHEVs to communicate with the power grid, which enables the distribution of energy storage to the power grid.

Resultantly, electricity stored in the batteries of BEVs and PHEVs can be sent back to the EV charging network.

This advanced infrastructure is expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The lack of operational infrastructure challenges the growth of the Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station market during the forecast period.

Infrastructure plays a crucial role in the sales of EVs, but the lack of efficient charging infrastructure for EVs, especially in emerging economies such as India , is impacting market growth.

, is impacting market growth. Furthermore, governments play a key role in developing charging infrastructure and various countries provide tax benefits and subsidies for the purchase of EVs.

But their focus on developing and providing better-charging infrastructure is low.

Hence, such challenges hinder market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station market vendors

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19,024.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.95 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Alfen NV, Allego BV, Besen International Group Co. Ltd, Blink Charging Co., ChargePoint Holdings Inc., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, ENGIE SA, Enphase Energy Inc., EVBox BV, EVgo Services LLC, Helen Ltd., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Shell plc, Siemens AG, Tesla Inc., Volkswagen AG, and Webasto SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global electric vehicle (ev) charging station market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 AC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on AC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on AC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on AC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on AC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 DC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on DC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on DC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on DC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on DC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 111: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Alfen NV

Exhibit 115: Alfen NV - Overview



Exhibit 116: Alfen NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Alfen NV - Key offerings

12.5 Allego BV

Exhibit 118: Allego BV - Overview



Exhibit 119: Allego BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Allego BV - Key offerings

12.6 Besen International Group Co. Ltd

Exhibit 121: Besen International Group Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 122: Besen International Group Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Besen International Group Co. Ltd - Key offerings

12.7 Blink Charging Co.

Exhibit 124: Blink Charging Co. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Blink Charging Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Blink Charging Co. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Blink Charging Co. - Key offerings

12.8 ChargePoint Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 128: ChargePoint Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: ChargePoint Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: ChargePoint Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: ChargePoint Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 132: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 133: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 135: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

12.10 ENGIE SA

Exhibit 137: ENGIE SA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 138: ENGIE SA - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 139: ENGIE SA - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 140: ENGIE SA - Segment focus

12.11 Enphase Energy Inc.

Exhibit 141: Enphase Energy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Enphase Energy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Enphase Energy Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 EVgo Services LLC

Exhibit 144: EVgo Services LLC - Overview



Exhibit 145: EVgo Services LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: EVgo Services LLC - Key offerings

12.13 Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Exhibit 147: Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 150: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 151: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 153: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.15 Siemens AG

Exhibit 155: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 156: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 158: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.16 Tesla Inc.

Exhibit 160: Tesla Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Tesla Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Tesla Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Tesla Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Tesla Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Webasto SE

Exhibit 165: Webasto SE - Overview



Exhibit 166: Webasto SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Webasto SE - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

