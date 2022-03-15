Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market to Grow by USD 22.02 billion | Technavio

Market Scope

The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Landscape

The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ABB Ltd., ChargePoint Inc., ENGIE SA, EV Safe Charge Inc., EVgo Services LLC, Tesla Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Webasto SE, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by type:

AC:



The AC segment will contribute largely to the overall market growth during the forecast period.





AC charging stations typically require low set-up cost, installation cost, and maintenance cost, a key factor for the increasing installation of AC charging stations.



DC

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will contribute to 46% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the high sales of BEVs and PHEVs in China, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea. If we look at the country-wise market growth, China will contribute the highest market growth.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market

Market Driver:

Increasing number of M&A and strategic partnerships:

The increasing number of M&As, alliances, and strategic partnerships in the global electric vehicle (EV) charging station market is driving the growth of the market. For instance, in October 2019, ABB acquired a majority stake in Shanghai Chargedot New Energy Technology Co. Ltd. (Chargedot), an e-mobility solution provider in China. Also, in October 2019, ChargePoint entered into an agreement with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA).

Market Trend:

Increasing number of launches in the field of EV charging solutions:

EV charging solutions are improving significantly across the world. Prominent vendors operating in the market have showcased and launched advanced EV chargers in the last couple of years. The rise in the number of EV charging solutions is expected to act as a market enabler during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle (EV) charging station market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle (EV) charging station market vendors

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 22.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.28 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries China, US, France, Germany, UK, and Switzerland Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ChargePoint Inc., ENGIE SA, EV Safe Charge Inc., EVgo Services LLC, Tesla Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Webasto SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

AC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

DC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ABB Ltd.

ChargePoint Inc.

ENGIE SA

EV Safe Charge Inc.

EVgo Services LLC

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Tesla Inc.

Webasto SE

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

