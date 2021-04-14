Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market to Grow by USD 22.02 Billion During 2021-2025|Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period, owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market Participants:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. offers a total EV charging solution from compact, high-quality AC wall boxes, reliable DC fast-charging stations with robust connectivity, and innovative on-demand electric bus charging systems.

ENGIE SA

ENGIE SA charging stations that are combined with battery-as-a-service business models, which turn car fleets into a microgrid communicating with the electrical grid and transforming each parking lot where cars are recharged into huge sustainable power plants.

EV Safe Charge Inc.

EV Safe Charge Inc. offers a full range of electric vehicle chargers for private, public, fast, and wireless segments.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market is segmented as below:

Type

AC



DC

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market is driven by the increasing number of M&As and strategic partnerships. In addition, the declining price of lithium-ion batteries is expected to trigger the electric vehicle (EV) charging station market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 31% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

