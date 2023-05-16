Electric Vehicle Fluids Market To Reach USD 13,263 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The total size of the electric vehicle fluids market will grow at a CAGR of 28.4% to reach USD 13,263 million by 2030.

This is because of the increasing requirement for EVs, growing use of electric machinery in the construction industry, and strong support of governments for electric vehicles.

Increasing Requirement for EVs

The acceptance of EVs is snowballing as a result of the increasing requirement to reduce the use of fossil fuels, which are themselves becoming increasingly expensive, thus leading to financial pressure.

Fluid Demand for Passenger Vehicles To Grow Fastest

The passenger vehicles category will register the highest rate of growth in the future. This is because of the development of road infrastructure, increase in the disposable income, and government benefits provided to those purchasing on electric cars.

Furthermore, the requirement for passenger vehicles will double by 2024, as the key automakers are working on launching technologically advanced electric car models.

Heat Transfer Fluids Are Most-Widely Used

The heat transfer fluids category has the largest revenue share. This is because these fluids help in temperature control without themselves heating up as much as steam.

This way, these fluids extend the life of the traction motors and other components that heat up quickly, act as electrical insulation, and improve mileage.

Fluid Demand Highest for Battery EVs

The battery EV category dominates the industry, as BEVs require no diesel or gasoline engines, which means users can save up on fuel and maintenance expenses.

Moreover, battery vehicles help decarbonize road transportation, which generates nearly 16% of the global emissions.

Considerable sales growth is also being recorded for these vehicles because of their improved range, good performance, and more features.

EV Fluid Demand in APAC Growing Fastest

Europe accounted for the largest revenue share, of about 45%, in 2022. This is because of the large count of hybrid vehicles manufactured and sold in Europe .

accounted for the largest revenue share, of about 45%, in 2022. This is because of the large count of hybrid vehicles manufactured and sold in . APAC is the fastest-growing market for EV fluids, as stated by a market expert at P&S Intelligence. This is owing to the projected high requirement for EVs in China and India .

Construction Industry Too Embracing Electric Machinery

Every year, the construction sector releases 400 metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions. Thus, with the growing concerns for the environment, infrastructure development firms are quickly adopting electric vehicles and machinery.

Electric construction machinery is not only cleaner but also quieter than its ICE counterpart. This factor continues to drive the demand for a range of fluids for the electric vehicles and machinery used in the real estate sector.

Electric Vehicle Fluids Market Segmentation Coverage in the Report

By Propulsion Type

Plug-In Hybrid EV

Battery EV

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicles

By Product Type

Heat Transfer Fluid

Grease

Transmission Fluid

Brake Fluid

By Distribution Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa



U.A.E.

