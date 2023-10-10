Electric Vehicle Market - Get a complete overview of the EV revolution with the bundle reports | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Vehicle market is projected to grow by 25,927.15 thousand units with a CAGR of 37.45% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. Stringent regulations drive market growth for EVs, but high manufacturing costs hinder progress. Overcoming the cost challenge is crucial for further EV adoption. An emerging trend is renewable energy-powered charging stations, which hold promise for sustainability in the market. The report analyzes market segmentation by EV type (BEV and PHEV), charging options (normal charging and supercharging), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle Market 2023-2027
Military Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Market: The military hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and electric vehicle (EV) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.36% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 8.48 billion. covers market segmentation by product (manned military HEV and EV and unmanned military HEV and EV), type (AC charging and DC charging), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Micro Electric Vehicle Market: The Global Micro Electric Vehicle (EV) Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 1,542.22 thousand units. The report covers market segmentation by type (golf and micro cars and quadricycle), application (commercial, personal, and public utilities), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market: The Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 38.68% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,862.56 million. This report covers market segmentation by source (production scrap and end of life), vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 

Europe Electric and Hydraulic Vehicle Winch Market: The electric and hydraulic vehicle winch market in Europe share is expected to increase by USD 370 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%. The report covers the electric and hydraulic vehicle winch market in Europe segmentation by type (electric vehicle and hydraulic vehicle) and geography (Europe). 

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) MarketThe Global Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.9% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 68,744.87 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (level 2, level 1, and level 3), application (residential and commercial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market: The Low-Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market Size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.89% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 10,540.84 thousand units. The report covers market segmentation by application (golf courses, tourist destination, hotel and resort, airport, and residential and commercial premises), product (passenger vehicle and utility vehicle), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

