Electric Vehicle Market from Automobiles Industry to Garner 45% of Growth from APAC with BMW Group, Daimler AG, and Ford Motor Co. Emerging as Dominant Players | Technavio
Aug 25, 2021, 12:00 ET
According to Technavio, the electric vehicle market will register growth worth 8,179.06 thousand units is expected in the electric vehicle market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the electric vehicle market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles, stringent rules and regulations, and increasing government support will offer immense growth opportunities. However, insufficient charging infrastructure, low fuel economy, and high manufacturing cost of EVs might hinder the market to grow during the next few years.
Electric Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Electric Vehicle Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- BEV
- PHEV
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Electric Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The electric vehicle market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. BAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SA, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG are some of the major market participants.
To help businesses improve their market position and to leverage the current market opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electric vehicle market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Electric Vehicle Market size
- Electric Vehicle Market trends
- Electric Vehicle Market industry analysis
Factors such as insufficient charging infrastructure may threaten the growth of the market.
Electric Vehicle Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electric vehicle market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electric vehicle market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- BEV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- PHEV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BAIC Motor Corp. Ltd.
- BMW Group
- Daimler AG
- Ford Motor Co.
- General Motors Co.
- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
- Renault SA
- Tesla Inc.
- Toyota Motor Corp.
- Volkswagen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
