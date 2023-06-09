Electric Vehicle Market size to grow by 25,927.15 thousand units from 2022 to 2027; The stringent rules and regulations to be a major driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle market size is forecast to increase by 25,927.15 thousand units from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 37.45%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles, stringent rules and regulations, and increasing government support. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle Market 2023-2027

Electric Vehicle Market - Vendor Analysis

The global EV market is expanding rapidly across different geographies; however, the regional performance varies, with some regional EV markets approaching near-mainstream positions. Though EVs represent only a fraction of overall automotive sales, global EV sales are increasing at a high rate to create growing revenue streams for automakers and other upstream players, such as integrators and battery manufacturers.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Aspark Co. Ltd., BMW AG, BYD Electronic Co. Ltd., Canoo Inc., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Hero Ecotech Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SAS, Rivian Automotive Inc., Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd., Stellantis NV, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, AB Volvo, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Vendor Offerings -

BMW AG - The company offers electric vehicles such as BMW iX sports activity vehicle.

The company offers electric vehicles such as BMW iX sports activity vehicle. BYD Electronic Co. Ltd. - The company offers electric vehicles such as BYD HAN EV.

The company offers electric vehicles such as BYD HAN EV. Canoo Inc. -The company offers electric vehicles such as Canoo lifestyle vehicle.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Electric Vehicle Market - Market Segmentation:

This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (BEV and PHEV), charging (normal charging and supercharging), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the BEV segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. In a battery-electric vehicle, unlike the PHEV model, the only source of propulsion is the battery, which generates the power required by the vehicle. Also, rather than a fuel tank, a large battery is used to store the required energy to run the electric motor. It is one of the most manufactured vehicle types due to its ease of manufacturing, it requires considerably less expertise and capital when compared with PHEV. This is because BEV contains only one motor and a battery, there are fewer components in this model which makes the maintenance simple when compared with the counterparts. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Get a holistic view of the Electric Vehicle Market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

Electric Vehicle Market - Market Dynamics:

Key Drivers:

The stringent rules and regulations notably drive the market growth of electric vehicles. Both at the city level and the national level, mission regulations are getting stringent, and various rules and regulations have been enacted by various countries to monitor emissions from vehicles. The regulations differ on a regional basis depending on the goals set by the government as well as the regulations already in place. Furthermore, the previous versions of European or United Nations Economic Commission for Europe mobile source emission regulations have been adopted by many countries. Hence, such factors are boosting the growth of the global market.

Major Trends:

Charging stations powered by renewable energy is an emerging trend influencing market growth. EVs are slowly becoming popular as a result of the world's shifting toward sustainable and energy-efficient modes of transport. As more fleet operators opt for the electrification of vehicles and more consumers own EVs, the demand for electricity will significantly rise. Moreover, charging stations powered through solar panels is one such trend, which can be witnessed in the market in focus. Thus, these factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Challenges:

The high manufacturing cost of EVs is a major challenge that may hinder market growth. The manufacturing cost of EVs is higher compared to gas-powered vehicles. This is a big hindrance to the growth of the global market. The high production cost restricts automakers from manufacturing more units of EVs. Additionally, the high price of EVs makes them less affordable for many consumers, especially in countries with low economic growth. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

What are the key data covered in this Electric Vehicle Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric vehicle market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the electric vehicle market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electric vehicle market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The passenger vehicle dashboard camera market is projected to grow by USD 3.00 billion with a CAGR of 19.82% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the passenger vehicle dashboard camera market segmentation by product (single channel and dual channel), component (battery, lens, gravity sensor, GPS, microphone, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing adoption of multi-channel dashboard cameras is one of the key drivers supporting the passenger vehicle dashboard camera market growth.

The vehicle conversion market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.75% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,167.54 million. This vehicle conversion market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (product and services), vehicle type (passenger car, commercial vehicle, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing focus on electric technology for vehicles is the key factor driving the growth of the global vehicle conversion market.

Electric Vehicle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 37.45% Market growth 2023-2027 25927.15 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 35.24 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, Norway, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aspark Co. Ltd., BMW AG, BYD Electronic Co. Ltd., Canoo Inc., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Hero Ecotech Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SAS, Rivian Automotive Inc., Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd., Stellantis NV, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, AB Volvo, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Charging



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global electric vehicle market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global electric vehicle market 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)

4.3 Charging Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Charging Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (thousand units)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 BEV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on BEV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on BEV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 36: Chart on BEV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on BEV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 PHEV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on PHEV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on PHEV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 40: Chart on PHEV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on PHEV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type (thousand units)

7 Market Segmentation by Charging

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Charging - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Charging - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Charging

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Charging



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Charging

7.3 Normal charging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Normal charging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Normal charging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Normal charging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Normal charging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Super charging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Super charging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Super charging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Super charging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Super charging - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Charging

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Charging (thousand units)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (thousand units)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography (thousand units)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aspark Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Aspark Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Aspark Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Aspark Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 BMW AG

Exhibit 111: BMW AG - Overview



Exhibit 112: BMW AG - Business segments



Exhibit 113: BMW AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: BMW AG - Segment focus

12.5 BYD Electronic Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 115: BYD Electronic Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: BYD Electronic Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: BYD Electronic Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 118: BYD Electronic Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: BYD Electronic Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Canoo Inc.

Exhibit 120: Canoo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Canoo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Canoo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Canoo Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Ford Motor Co.

Exhibit 124: Ford Motor Co. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Ford Motor Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Ford Motor Co. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Ford Motor Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Ford Motor Co. - Segment focus

12.8 General Motors Co

Exhibit 129: General Motors Co - Overview



Exhibit 130: General Motors Co - Business segments



Exhibit 131: General Motors Co - Key news



Exhibit 132: General Motors Co - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: General Motors Co - Segment focus

12.9 Hero Ecotech Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Hero Ecotech Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Hero Ecotech Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Hero Ecotech Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Hyundai Motor Co.

Exhibit 142: Hyundai Motor Co. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Hyundai Motor Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Hyundai Motor Co. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Hyundai Motor Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Hyundai Motor Co. - Segment focus

12.12 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Mercedes Benz Group AG

Exhibit 152: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 153: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Mercedes Benz Group AG - Segment focus

12.14 Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Renault SAS

Exhibit 161: Renault SAS - Overview



Exhibit 162: Renault SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Renault SAS - Key news



Exhibit 164: Renault SAS - Key offerings

12.16 Stellantis NV

Exhibit 165: Stellantis NV - Overview



Exhibit 166: Stellantis NV - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Stellantis NV - Key news



Exhibit 168: Stellantis NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Stellantis NV - Segment focus

12.17 Tesla Inc.

Exhibit 170: Tesla Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Tesla Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Tesla Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 173: Tesla Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Tesla Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio