Electric Vehicle Market Size to Grow by 8179.06 thousand units | Evolving Market Opportunities with BMW Group and Daimler AG as the Dominant Players among others | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: Growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles is a key driver boosting the electric vehicle market growth. With the rapid fluctuation in oil and gas prices, consumers are focusing on more fuel-efficient vehicles. The harmful effects of emissions by fossil fuel-operated vehicles have alarmed people around the world, and hence, there has been a growth in demand for low-emission vehicles. The increase in fuel prices has resulted in shifting consumers from conventional vehicles to EVs.

Market Trend: Stringent rules and regulations will be another important driver augmenting the electric vehicle market growth. Emission regulations are getting stringent, both at the city level and the national level. Several rules and regulations have been enacted by various countries to monitor emissions from vehicles. On the other hand, some countries have adopted more advanced regulations based on the recent revisions in regulations in the US and Europe .

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample Report!

Key Market Revenue-generating Highlights:

The electric vehicle market report is segmented by Type (BEV and PHEV) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The electric vehicle market share growth by the BEV segment will be significant during the forecast period. Key benefits such as ease of manufacturing, simplicity, lower maintenance cost and zero emissions will drive the BEV market segment growth.

APAC will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Japan , South Korea (Republic of Korea), and China are the key markets for fuel cells market for the automotive industry in APAC. The growing concerns regarding emissions affecting air quality and better safety standards set by regional governments will facilitate the electric vehicle market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Top Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

BAIC Motor Corp. Ltd.: The company offers electric vehicle models such as X7, EU7 and EUS Plus.

The company offers electric vehicle models such as X7, EU7 and EUS Plus.

BMW Group: The company offers plug in hybrid car iX3 and plug in hybrid sports cars i3 and i8.

The company offers plug in hybrid car iX3 and plug in hybrid sports cars i3 and i8.

Daimler AG: The company provides EQC, EQA, EQS, EQV and other passenger electric vehicles.

The company provides EQC, EQA, EQS, EQV and other passenger electric vehicles.

Ford Motor Co.: The company provides F-150, an advanced zero emission truck.

The company provides F-150, an advanced zero emission truck.

General Motors Co.: The company manufactures zero-emission vehicles, long range batteries and software for electric vehicles.

Few other companies covered in this report are:

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.



Renault SA



Tesla Inc.



Toyota Motor Corp.



Volkswagen AG

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Automotive in Vehicle Air Purifier Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Aftermarket Shock Absorbers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Electric Vehicle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 27.49% Market growth 2021-2025 8179.06 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 29.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries China, US, Norway, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAIC Motor Corp. Ltd., BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SA, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

BEV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PHEV - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BAIC Motor Corp. Ltd.

BMW Group

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Co.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Renault SA

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corp.

Volkswagen AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio