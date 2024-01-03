Electric Vehicle Market Size to Reach USD 1.9 billion, at a 29.5% CAGR By 2031 - Transparency Market Research Inc.

News provided by

Transparency Market Research

03 Jan, 2024, 06:30 ET

Increasing power stations and infrastructure investments are expected to drive demand for electric vehicles.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicles market was valued at US$ 147.8 billion in 2021. The market is expected to reach US$ 1.9 trillion by the end of 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 29.5%. Cleaner transportation options are becoming more popular as awareness of climate change grows. Governments are offering incentives worldwide to encourage electric vehicle adoption.

Fast-charging stations will be installed in cities to enable electric vehicles to be recharged conveniently. Urban planning may change as electric vehicles are incorporated into urban transportation systems, including policies and infrastructure designed to accommodate electric vehicles.

Request Sample Copy of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=75083

Electric Vehicle Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage

Details 

Forecast Period

2022-2031

Base Year

2021

Size in 2021

US$ 147.8 Bn

Forecast (Value) in 2031

US$ 1.9 Trn

Growth Rate (CAGR)

29.5 %

No. of Pages

331

Segments covered

By Vehicle Type, By Application, By Motor Type, By Propulsion Technology

Key Findings of the Market Report

  • Since passenger vehicles are more reliable, safe, and comfortable, they will dominate the global market in the coming years.
  • Based on motor type, AC motors are expected to dominate the market.
  • The development of last-mile delivery vehicles is likely to present sales opportunities for electric vehicles in the near future.
  • Based on propulsion technology, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) will create a demand for electric vehicles in the future.
  • With the rapid growth of electric vehicles in China and India, the Asia Pacific region is one of the fastest growing regions for electric vehicles.

Global Electric Vehicle Market: Growth Drivers

  • Electric vehicle production and technology investments by major automakers have resulted in a wide range of models and increased competition. With the advent of autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles are becoming increasingly popular. Increasing battery energy density has improved performance and increased driving range.
  • The development of new battery technologies has reduced production costs for electric vehicles, making them more affordable. Consumers are encouraged to purchase electric vehicles by governments by offering incentives such as rebates, tax credits, and subsidies. To overcome range anxiety and make EVs more widely adopted, governments may also invest in the development of charging infrastructure.
  • A growing awareness of the environment is prompting consumers to choose electric vehicles as a more sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation option. With their stylish designs and features, electric vehicles are appealing to a broader range of consumers. Oil prices can fluctuate traditional fuel costs, making electric vehicles a stable and affordable alternative.
  • Fast charging stations have become increasingly common in the past few years, making electric vehicles more practical. The integration of smart grids and innovative charging solutions makes electric vehicle charging more convenient and efficient. Several companies are implementing green initiatives, including electric vehicles, contributing to cleaner transportation.

Ask Expert for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=75083 

Global Electric Vehicle Market: Regional Landscape

  • Asia Pacific is experiencing a rapid increase in the demand for electric vehicles (EVs). EV sales in China have grown significantly in the last decade. Recent years have seen a rapid increase in the number of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).
  • Laws and regulations governing vehicle emissions have increased as a result of the demand for performance-driven, fuel-efficient, low-emission vehicles. Electric vehicles are becoming more affordable as the prices of EV batteries decline, thereby increasing their popularity. EVs will need a lot more charging infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region, opening opportunities for investors and owners of real estate in the EV public charging infrastructure market.
  • Indian authorities have introduced various incentives and initiatives to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles. In addition to tax incentives, subsidies, and incentives, the government also promotes sustainable transportation and reduces pollution levels. As a result, the EV market has grown rapidly.

Global Electric Vehicle Market: Key Players

With a majority of the market controlled by the largest players, the global market is fairly consolidated. Research and development efforts are being invested heavily by most of companies, especially in the development of advanced electric drive systems. The key strategies adopted by leading vehicle manufacturers are product portfolio expansion and mergers & acquisitions.

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Alcraft Motor Company
  • Baic Motor
  • BMW
  • BYD
  • Canoo
  • Chery
  • Continental AG
  • Daimler
  • Ford Motor Company
  • Geely
  • Others

Key Developments

  • In December 2023, Zeekr, unveiled fast-charging lithium iron phosphate batteries. Announcing an electric vehicle battery, Zeekr joins the list of manufacturers offering such a product in a competitive market. The company is making strides to reduce the amount of external suppliers it relies upon.
  • In December 2023, South Tyneside Council partnered with Connected Kerb, to install up to 2,000 new charging points across the Borough, resulting in the largest electric vehicle charger rollout in the North of England ever.

Global Electric Vehicle Market: Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

  • Two Wheelers
  • Passenger Vehicles
    • Hatchbacks
    • Sedans
    • Utility Vehicles
  • Light Commercial Vehicles
  • Commercial Vehicles
    • Class 6 Trucks
    • Class 7 Trucks
    • Class 8 Trucks
  • Buses

By Application

  • Last-mile Delivery Vehicles
  • Powersports Applications
    • ATVs (All-Terrain Vehicles) and Quads
    • Golf Carts
    • Boats/Watersports
    • Snowmobiles
    • UTVs (Utility Terrain Vehicles)
  • Aerospace
  • AGVs

By Motor Type

  • DC Motor
  • AC Motor

By Propulsion Technology

  • Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
  • Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Latin America

Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=75083

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Autonomous Trains Market- The global autonomous trains market size stood at US$ 6.1 Bn in 2021 and It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 25.0 Bn by the end of 2031

EV Chargers Market- The market was valued at US$ 12.0 Bn in 2021

It is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 83.3 Bn by the end of 2031

Automotive Tire Market- The market was valued at US$ 134.8 Bn in 2021 and It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 209.2 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com   
Blog: https://tmrblog.com   
Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Also from this source

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Size to Reach USD 6.6 billion, at a 5.0% CAGR By 2031 - Transparency Market Research Inc.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Size to Reach USD 6.6 billion, at a 5.0% CAGR By 2031 - Transparency Market Research Inc.

The global blood transfusion diagnostics market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects...
Medical Aesthetic Devices Market to Attain a Valuation of USD 25.1 billion by 2031: Transparency Market Research Study

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market to Attain a Valuation of USD 25.1 billion by 2031: Transparency Market Research Study

The global medical aesthetic devices market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.