Electric Vehicle Market Size to Reach USD 200 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR 20% | SpendEdge

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.

Some of the Top Electric Vehicle suppliers listed in this report:

This Electric Vehicle procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Tesla Inc.

Profile: Volkswagen AG

BMW AG

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Groupe Renault

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Request for a FREE sample to access the definite purchasing guide on Electric Vehicle procurement.

Related Reports on Logistics, Warehousing and Transportation Include:

Courier Express and Parcel Services Sourcing and Procurement Report- Forecast and Analysis: The courier express and parcel services will grow at a CAGR of 6.55% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 2%-7% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market. Automated Container Terminal Sourcing and Procurement Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on portfolio of products and services, adherence to timelines, customization of products, and clientele. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria. Distribution Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report identifies Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Deutsche Post AG, and XPO Logistics Inc. among the top most important suppliers for distribution services procurement. Suppliers have moderate bargaining power in a market which is set to grow at 7.21%. Therefore the price of distribution services will increase by 3%-5% during the forecast period.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Electric Vehicle that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Electric Vehicle TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SOURCE SpendEdge